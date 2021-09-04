Christian Bale, new role for the star of Batman and Thor: he will be a trafficker priest

According to what was declared by Deadline in the past few hours, Christian Bale he will play a drug smuggler preacher in the new film The Church Of Living Dangerously.

The film is based on a Vanity Fair article written by David Kushner, of which the New Regency acquired the rights: the article told the true story of John Lee Bishop, a shepherd famous for bringing a tiger on its stage set up in a former K-Mart superstore and to be subsequently became a drug dealer. In addition to acting in the film, the star of The Dark Knight he will also be its producer, with the screenwriter de The big bet Charles Randolph hired to write the script. As part of the contract, the New Regency granted Bishop life rights to his son David: at the time of the events, the boy had developed an addiction to painkillers, heroin and alcohol, and his father, the preacher who will be played by Christian Bale, began taking drugs with his son and his friends in order to understand the power these substances exert over his people. This led to the life of a smuggler, during which he began working for a Mexican cartel.

Recall that Christian Bale will also return in The Pale Blue Eye, a new film by Scott Cooper purchased from Netflix: the plot revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy in West Point, and Bale He will play the detective investigating murders aided by a young detail-oriented cadet who would later become a world-renowned writer, Edgar Allan Poe. Bale and Cooper previously collaborated on the films Out of the Furnace And Hostiles.

Loading... Advertisements

As is known, in 2022 Christian Bale will also make his debut in the MCU in the role of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, the new villain of Thor: Love & Thunder.