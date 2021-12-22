Christmas with Spotify, playlist of songs to listen to during the holidays

What to listen to during the Christmas holidays? How about a Christmas with Spotify? Here is a series of songs perfect for these holidays, 30 songs not to be missed and put in the background between your chats with friends and relatives, bingo games, carefree lunches and dinners, in short, the perfect soundtrack to experience all the magic of Christmas at your home with the most popular streaming platform in the world.

Christmas with Spotify, the playlist

1. “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole (1961)

2 . “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Judy Garland (1944)

3. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – John Lennon (1971)

4. “O Holy Night” – Celine Dion (1998)

5. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” – Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi (2003)

6. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – U2 (1987)

7. “Jingle Bell Rock” – Billy Idol (2006)

8. “The Little Drummer Boy” – David Bowie and Bing Crosby (1977)

9. “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Jewel (1999)

10. “White Christmas” – Bing Crosby (1942)

11. “Winter Wonderland” – Jason Mraz (2003)

12. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey (1994)

13. “The 12 Days of Christmas” – Taking Back Sunday (2006)

14. “Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl (1988)

15. “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid (1984)

16. “Jingle Bells” – Diana Krall (2005)

17. “Silent Night” – Jackie Evancho (2010)

18. “The Chanukah Song” – Adam Sandler (1994)

19. “Joy to the World” – Michael Bolton (1997)

20. “River” – Sarah McLachlan (2006)

21. “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” – Josh Groban (2007)

22. “Christmas In Hollis” – Run DMC (1987)

23. “Christmas Time Is Here” – Vince Guaraldi (1965)

24. “Christmas Wrapping” – Glee (2011)

25. “The Chipmunk Song” – David Seville (1958)

26. “Sleigh Ride” – Relient K (2007)

27. “Frosty the Snowman” – Leon Redbone and Dr. John (1987)

28. “Angels We Have Heard on High” – Relient K (2008)

29. “Blue Christmas” – Elvis Presley and Martina McBride (2009)

30. “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” – Elmo and Patsy (1983)

