“Chucky 2”, “Let Me In”, “The School of Good and Evil” and the end of “House of the Dragon”, between the premieres of October 17 to 23

Series based on the 2008 Swedish horror novel. (Paramount Plus)



The season is getting closer and closer Halloween And in the premieres that this week there will be in each streaming service, it can be verified, since in addition to two long-awaited horror series, there will also be a documentary about the sect NXIVM (pronounced Nexium) that has made the United States tremble with fear.

For those who are not fans of horror, series focused on comedy will also be released, as well as another with the members of the South Korean boy band bts as protagonists. Next, review some of the novelties that this week reach the catalogs of HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Star+, Paramount+ Y Disney+.

House of the Dragon

Series that is derived from “Game of Thrones”. (HBOMax)

It is the first spin off that counts the series Game of Thrones and achieved levels of views that became records. On October 23 we will see the final episode of this first season that has already confirmed a second installment. Let’s remember that the series focuses on the power of the Targaryen House and recounts events that happened 200 before what we met in the original series. The fiction is based on the novel A Song of Fire and Blood by George RR Martin. On HBOMax.

The Vow

Second part of The Vow about the ravages of the NXIVM sect and its leader, Keith Raniere. (HBOMax)



The second part of this documentary series that brings to the forefront and uncovers all the details about the NXIVM sect and its leader, Keith Raniere, arrives on HBO Max on October 17. In June 2019, Raniere was charged and jailed on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and extortion. He currently awaits his trial. One of the most impressive testimonies is that of Allison Mack, known for her role in the television series Smallville. She testifies, and tells how she recruited women to become sex slaves. Now comes the second part. On HBOMax.

Call me Kat

Mayim Bialik premieres the series “Call Me Kat”, based on the English “Miranda”. (HBOMax)



It will be next October 20 when Mayim Bialik, the actress who became popular through the series The Big Bang Theory, premiere the third season of this show in which she is the protagonist. This show is based on the 2009 English series Miranda, and in this case follows the story of a 39-year-old woman Kat, who faces the wishes of her own mother and those of society to be happy. She then decides to spend all the money her parents set aside for her wedding and uses it to open a cat bar in Kentucky. She is joined in the cast by Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and Cheyenne Jackson among others. On HBOMax.

The school of good and evil

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington star in this series. (Netflix)

After a long wait, this production arrives on October 19 that tells the story of Sophie and Agatha, who are best friends and this bond they share is put to the test when they are sent to the magical schools of the heroes and villains of fairy tales. fairies. The only problem is that both have fallen into places where they think they don’t belong, since one dreams of being a princess and the other wants to become a dark witch. Charlize Theron Y Kerry Washington make up the main cast. On Netflix.

notre dame

Three years after the fire occurred in the cathedral of notre-damethis documentary is brought to the small screen through a dramatic series inspired by the testimonies of the firefighters who attended the tragedy, as well as various reports and testimonies about the order of events that unleashed the fire that damaged the structure of the building and rescued from collapse by the Paris fire brigade.

Let me in

Demian Bichir stars in this series. (Paramount Plus)



Demian Bichir (A Better Life), stars in this show that will be made up of ten episodes created by Tomorrow Studios, the same production company behind the Snowpiercer series. This new series will also feature Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series) and Kevin Carroll (Snowfall).

Inspired by the original Swedish hit novel and film, this show, which opens October 21, centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives changed 10 years earlier when she became a vampire. Locked up at the age of 12, perhaps forever, the young woman lives a life indoors, only being able to leave it at night, while her father does everything possible to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. At Paramount+.

Manager

The show stars Leonardo Sbaraglia. (Paramount Plus)



This show that arrives at the service on October 20 stars Leonardo Sbaraglia, Carla Peterson, along with Luis Luque, Cecilia Dopazo, Valentín Wein and among others, tells the story of Álvaro, a marketing manager who has long since lost his grace. Separated, father of a teenage son with whom he can barely maintain a dialogue, bored in a job without challenges and a body that is beginning to suffer the consequences, his life has entered a long stand-by from which he will have to wake up when Manganaro and Federica ( the owner of the company and the new star general manager), require him to innovate his lackluster sales campaigns.

Álvaro and his team will have to rise to the occasion, but the idea that under pressure will appear will take him down an unexpected path of exposure and risk that he did not seem willing to face. The campaign puts its leading brand of televisions at the center of the media scene and Álvaro on the tightrope: from there he will have to review what are the important things that he is about to lose and must recover. At Paramount+.

chucky

Jake, Devon and Lexy discover that the possessed doll is still alive. (Star Plus)



Star+ will launch the second season of this show on October 19 details that “Jake, Devon and Lexy are forced to face the repercussions of Chucky’s actions and soon discover that the possessed doll is still alive and seeks revenge on them. Eventually, the three of them are sent to a Catholic reformatory where they encounter trials, obstacles and Chucky himself.”

Sonic 2: The Movie

Sequel about the popular video game character. (Paramount Plus)

This sequel based on the popular video game will arrive on October 21 and it will chronicle how Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero after settling in Green Hills. Proof of him suddenly comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy entire civilizations. For his part, Sonic teams up with his new partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. In Star+.

The lost City

The film stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. (Paramount Plus)

This comedy will be available on October 21 and tells the story of best-selling novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), whose career has revolved around romantic adventure novels starring Alan (Channing Tatum), a handsome heartthrob whose image appears on every cover. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which she revolves her latest story. So, eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, Alan rushes to the novelist’s rescue. In Star+.

In The Soop: Friendcation

Reality show is starring South Korean idols. (DisneyPlus)

It will be on October 19 when Kpop fans get an up-close look at the lives of five famous friends – Park Seojun (The Marvels), rapper Peakboy, Choi Wooshik (Parasite), Park Hyungsik (Soundtrack #1), and BTS’s V – as they step away from their busy everyday lives to rest and relax together on a surprise trip. on Disney+.

CNCO: the last 5 days

This project details the last days of the urban music group. (DisneyPlus)

This documentary that arrives on the platform on October 21 portrays the last five days of rehearsals of the group before beginning a new stage after the departure of Joel Pimentel in May 2021. Currently, the Latin pop and reggaeton group is made up of Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel de Jesús and Erick Brian Colon. On Disney+.

Star Wars: Jedi Tales

This series details the early days of Count Dooku. (DisneyPlus)

This project of six animated shorts will arrive on October 26 and delve into the parables of the Jedi that were exposed in the prequel trilogy. “There, the lives of two very different Jedis, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, will be presented, where each of them will be put to the test and both will make decisions that will define their destiny,” reads the official premise of the production created by Dave Filoni with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo. On Disney’+.

Argentina, 1985

“Argentina, 1985” is inspired by a true story. (Prime Video)



This film will be available from October 21 and is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team who dared to accuse, against all odds, against the clock and under constant threat, the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. “A battle of David against Goliath, with the least expected heroes”; notes the official description of him. On Prime Video

The periphery: connection to the future

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this series. (Prime Video)

This is one of the projects that took the longest to see the light and it is a science fiction drama that is in charge of Lisa Joy Y Jonathan Nolancreators of Westworldstarring Chloë Grace Moretz (kick-ass) and based on the most successful novel of William Gibson.

This futuristic thriller will arrive on October 21 and the streaming platform details that “Flynne Fisher (Moretz) is a woman who tries to keep her broken family together in a forgotten corner of the America of the future. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future, until the future knocks on her door.” On Prime Video.

