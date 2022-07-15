News

CIA files: Joshua Schulte, the computer scientist convicted in the US for one of the largest leaks of secret documents in the agency’s history

A New York court found one of its former agents, hacker Joshua Shulte, guilty of one of the CIA’s biggest leaks.

The leak of 8,761 documents to the Wikileaks platform in 2017 revealed how US intelligence agents hacked smartphones abroad and turned them into listening devices.

“Schulte was convicted of one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in US history“said prosecutor Damian Williams.

During the trial, the defendant blackeither the accusations.

