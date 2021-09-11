Cinefanatici – Joker, the anti-cinecomic who conquered Venice

The journey to discover the Venice Film Festival comes to an end together with the last bars of the Festival. Cinema in the Lagoon often represented the epochal transformations taking place in society, as happened in America today And Three Film – blue color. In the jungle of everyday life, the frenzy has therefore led to another way to stay healthy: be crazy. And to remind us is thealienated par excellence, born fromDC Comics universe, which gives the title to Golden Lion of the 76th edition: Joker.

Joker it is the cine-comic that rewrites the rules of the genre

At the center of the events Arthur Fleck – performed by Oscar Prize Joaquin Phoenix – in a Gotham City dated 1981. In search of the origins of the emblematic clownish smile that has already witnessed, in the past, the performances of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger And Jared Leto, the Joker from Todd Phillips offers us an unpublished portrait. Deprived of that characteristic underlying irony, theanti-cinecomic puts an alienated individual at the center of the story, whose dream is to become a stand-up comedian. Trapped in a dreary routine, as well as suffering from depression, Fleck suffers from a rare disorder – pseudobulbar syndrome – which involves him bouts of laughter in moments of tension. A strange, disturbing laugh, which alienates him from the social fabric. “Laughter doesn’t necessarily reflect my mood.”- so he will write on a card that he always carries with him.

The lack of talent, connected to his disorder, will push Fleck to “fall back” on the clownish career. Hence the birth of the Joker that we all know and that Joaquin Phoenix made it unique. In fact, we have always been used to believing the clown the villain par excellence, however Todd Phillips manages to reverse the situation. The degraded context, the traumatic childhood, the progressive alienation that Fleck undergoes push us to ask ourselves a question: and if Joker was the victim? What if it were the side effect of a society that has increasingly depersonalized him and all of us have contributed to his condition? That desperate laugh that – as the character himself points out – “it does not reflect the mood”Is therefore his cry for help. An appeal that the cinema has accepted and Venice has honored with the utmost honor.

