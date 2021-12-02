Clash between a car and a van: this is who the Valencian farmer who died instantly at the age of 62 is

VALENCE. On that cursed road, the 494, where there had already been accidents, yesterday around 16 at the point where the Grana stream intersects the road, another collision took place. Mortal. This time, the 62-year-old Franco Pastore, a Valenza farmer, zonal vice president of Coldiretti in Valenza, lost his life. Leave his wife and son, teacher.

Two cars were involved, a Fiesta, the one in which the farmer was traveling on his way out of Valenza and a Honda Jazz, also in the direction of Casale, and a Fiat Ducato for the transport of disabled people with two people on board. he was heading for Valenza. The Honda driver was transported to the Santo Spirito di Casale hospital in yellow code, while the occupants of the van were transported to the Alessandria hospital, also in yellow code.

Whoever got the worst of it was the farmer thrown out of the car. The dynamics of the incident on which the local police are carrying out the surveys are still unknown. «It is not yet clear how it happened – says commander Gianluigi Talento – and we still cannot say who invaded one of the lanes, causing the impact of the two cars. The local police received the report of the incident from a plainclothes officer who was returning home at the end of the shift “.

The scene of the accident a few minutes after the collision is frightening: the van is overturned, the Honda has the left front door destroyed, while the Fiesta, which has ended up in the moat, still has the farmer’s body covered by a sheet next to it. The local police, firefighters, carabinieri and ambulance are present on site. Traffic was blocked with the accident area off-limits one kilometer before the collision. Only after 7pm was the road reopened.

A few months ago still on that road but next to the iron bridge another accident had occurred, which had caused the death of two people. The local police carried out several checks in that area to ensure compliance with the speed limit.