Clean look, the make-up in five steps for a “clean face” effect

In the world of social networks, the clean look, viral on smartphone screens, needs no explanation and the step to real life was short. To many, however, it is not yet clear what is meant by the English phrase which literally translates as “clean look”. It is, in fact, about a make-up trend, first seen on the faces of the most popular stars, from Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber, to Bella Hadid and Lily Collins, and then recreated by the influencers, queens of the web.

Emily Ratajkowski

But with clean, exactly, does it refer to the composition of the products? Or are we talking about a new branch of the no make-up movement, child of the pandemic? A pinch of the two options, to define a third way: the clean look of the clean look, whether green products or not, consists above all in theeffect got on the face, a minimalist and bright makeup, which focuses on some fundamental elements to achieve a healthy, natural (even if the make-up is there) and radiant appearance.

A five-step look

In addition to the celebrities who brought this ideal of naturalness to the most important red carpets (see Hailey Bieber at the last Met Gala), in support of a abatement of artificial make-up and in favor of the less is more, the clean look owes its success to Tik Tok and the millions of views achieved by the tutorial created by the influencer Eva Rankiin which explains precisely how to obtain a pure, essential face makeup that you ensure a luminous complexion with few products. A quick but effective beauty routine, which is positioned as a good compromise between the total absence of make-up and a light make-up capable of making the wearer look incredibly fit.

So let’s go on the trail of Eva Rankiin to find out how to feel good when time is short and the much sought after effect. glow on the face is what we need to brighten a day, or even just to see us less tired. There are five phases of the clean look, as many as the products needed to obtain it. To emphasize the purity of the look, you can combine, as a complement, dresses with essential colors or lines, delicate gold accessories, compound hairstyles.

Step 1. The basis

Invisible Uv Flawless Poreless Primer Charlotte Tilbury, with spf 50

Let’s start, of course, from the base. The secret is to give up foundation and BB cream and entrust all the power of the base to a protective screen, therefore a lotion with protection factor for the skin even in winter, which not only has the function of a cream but also the smoothing power of a primer, bright and at the same time moisturizing.

Step 2. The concealer

Reboot Luminizer Make Up For Ever, the illuminating and anti-fatigue eye contour pen

The eye contour it is part of the “treated” areas to obtain the clean look. The concealer to be privileged must combine, once again, different functions: if, on the one hand, it must be passed under the eyes (preferably in cream) to cover up the dark areas at the same time must contribute to the light points of the face with an illuminating formula.

Step 3. The eyebrows

Swipe Up Brow Gel Chiara Ferragni (via Douglas) for shiny, fixed brows all day long

They are the strong point of the gaze, which they must act as a thick, evident frame. Contrary to some prevailing trends, the eyebrows are in the clean look you order: well combed and to be fixed with a gel, that keeps them “in shape” all day. Professionals or aficionados of perfect eyebrows can also use a pencil to fill any white spaces between the hairs.

Step 4. The lips

The iconic Lip Glow Dior, in the Pink 001 shade, with a renewed formula with 97% natural components

The mouth plays a leading role in the clean-faced look. The lips must be well hydrated and at the same time highlighted by a soft lip balm, a cocoa butter that stands out. It is allowed both transparent and colored, as long as they are in natural nuances and well in accordance with your complexion. The same gloss can be used as a blush to concentrate on the cheeks and blend to give the impression of a spontaneous redness.

Step 5. The mascara

Mascara So Stretch_Deep Black Sisley, acts on the volume and health of the lashes

The only touch of black on the eyes, in the clean look, is provided by the mascara, which can also be chosen in shades of brown, based on the color of the lashes. The important thing is that these are well incurved, as from an eyelash curler but only with the rimmel brush, and voluminous, so as to give depth to the look. Mascaras that aim for length, butterfly or dramatic effect, on the other hand, are too intense for this type of make-up.