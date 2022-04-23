CNN+ television platform closed after a month of life

The pay TV platform CNN+ will stop broadcasting on April 30, just a month after starting his adventure, local media reported.

This announcement comes just one week after Warner Media, who owns the CNNwas acquired by Discovery Communications.

The newspaper The Wall Street Journal assures that the executives of Discovery did not see with good eyes the strategy of the payment service.

According to the CNBC channel, only 10,000 people watched the new channel daily.

“This is not a decision about quality; we appreciate all the work, ambition and creativity that has gone into building CNN+, an organization with great talent and compelling programming,” said CEO of CNN Worldwide, Chris Linch, in a statement quoted by CNBC.

According to Lynch, customers of CNN they will receive a better service with a simpler platform.

The company also announced that the director of CNN+, Andrew Morse, will leave Warner.

Last March, the television network CNNa pioneer of exclusive news networks, launched the new streaming service in the US market with an introductory offer of $5.99 a month ($59.99 for a year).

The service offered three types of content: live information, content on demand and interactive programming with the possibility for the customer to contact the channel.

CNN+ It is offered in an ad hoc application for mobile phones (Android and Apple), tablets and computers in general, and when downloading it, the user received as a gift the current content of the classic CNN.

The content available to subscribers included more than 1,000 hours of the most awarded programs from the forty years of CNNplus the “Interview Club”, among other things.

As explained then by the Washington Post, the network’s investment amounted to 100 million dollars, and it was its largest investment in new programming since its founding in 1980.

The chain thus intended to join the “streaming” business, on the rise compared to the classic and cable television offer, which is losing more and more audience.

At the moment, CNN It is offered in almost all existing cable offers in the United States, in packages with other general networks, including ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC.