Business

Coffee price: reached a new high – Sectors – Economy

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 3 minutes read

close


close

tolima coffee

Meanwhile, the pound of coffee on the New York Stock Exchange reached 2.22 dollars.

Photo:

Camilo Jiménez / Supplied Astrid Medina / THE NEW DAY.

Meanwhile, the pound of coffee on the New York Stock Exchange reached 2.22 dollars.

According to the National Federation of Coffee Growers, it reached 2,320,000 pesos per load of 125 kilos.

Helped by the dollar, which this Thursday touched a maximum of 4,400 pesos, The domestic price of coffee set a record today, exceeding 2,320,000 pesos per load of 125 kilos.

This was reported by the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC).

(You can also read: Dollar completed fourth record in series and averaged $4,369.01)

Meanwhile, the pound of coffee on the New York Stock Exchange reached 2.22 dollars.

For every dollar we export we receive more pesos that go directly to the producers. It will benefit those who sell from here on out. However, agricultural inputs in the world of coffee are going to become more expensive”, highlighted Roberto Vélez, general manager of the Federation of Coffee Growers.

To take better advantage of these prices and prepare for lean times, the Federation invites coffee growers to invest in their farms and in their coffee plantations, and save what is left over; for example, a good idea is to buy fertilizers for a long period; also, save that extra money that they did not have for the future, for when they retire.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Tesla and Ferrari tremble before Lucid Motors, who already surpasses them with their models

4 mins ago

How is the private plane that Elon Musk commissioned: the luxuries that the aircraft of the richest man in the world will include

15 mins ago

Brent and Texas oil prices today, July 7: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

27 mins ago

What you should know about a conversion to HID lights in your car

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button