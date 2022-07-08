Coffee price: reached a new high – Sectors – Economy
Camilo Jiménez / Supplied Astrid Medina / THE NEW DAY.
According to the National Federation of Coffee Growers, it reached 2,320,000 pesos per load of 125 kilos.
July 07, 2022, 06:42 PM
Helped by the dollar, which this Thursday touched a maximum of 4,400 pesos, The domestic price of coffee set a record today, exceeding 2,320,000 pesos per load of 125 kilos.
This was reported by the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC).
(You can also read: Dollar completed fourth record in series and averaged $4,369.01)
Meanwhile, the pound of coffee on the New York Stock Exchange reached 2.22 dollars.
“For every dollar we export we receive more pesos that go directly to the producers. It will benefit those who sell from here on out. However, agricultural inputs in the world of coffee are going to become more expensive”, highlighted Roberto Vélez, general manager of the Federation of Coffee Growers.
To take better advantage of these prices and prepare for lean times, the Federation invites coffee growers to invest in their farms and in their coffee plantations, and save what is left over; for example, a good idea is to buy fertilizers for a long period; also, save that extra money that they did not have for the future, for when they retire.
