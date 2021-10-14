Coinbase follows FTX and Binance in the launch of its NFT marketplace

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced the launch by the end of the year of a marketplace of non-fungible tokens: currently, registration on a waiting list is available to be among the first to access it.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Sanchan Saxena, Coinbase’s vice-president of product and ecosystem, reported that the non-fungible token market, or NFT, will allow users to mint, buy and display Ethereum-based tokens. According to Saxena, the offer will allow creators to retain control of their works of art. “through decentralized contracts and transparency offered by metadata“, with all on-chain NFTs.

Coinbase’s announcement follows the introduction of a similar service proposed by the FTX exchange, which allows the exchange of cross-chain NFTs through the Ethereum and Solana networks. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, entered the NFT market in June, launching a marketplace aimed at minimizing transaction costs.

With 68 million verified users and 8.8 million monthly active users as of Q2 2021, Coinbase could compete with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Rarible. OpenSea’s head of product, Nate Chastain, is facing several criticisms for using burner wallets to purchase NFTs on the platform, so that certain works of art can receive more exposure on the main page of the site. The platform mainly uses Ethereum, which dominates the volumes in the NFT market.

According to data from DappRadar, the total transaction volume on OpenSea stands at $ 8.7 billion at the time of publication, making it the largest NFT marketplace. Sales of the NFTs of Axie Infinity, a blockchain game inspired by Pokémon, take second place with 2.5 billion dollars.