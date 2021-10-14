News

Coinbase follows FTX and Binance in the launch of its NFT marketplace

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced the launch by the end of the year of a marketplace of non-fungible tokens: currently, registration on a waiting list is available to be among the first to access it.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Sanchan Saxena, Coinbase’s vice-president of product and ecosystem, reported that the non-fungible token market, or NFT, will allow users to mint, buy and display Ethereum-based tokens. According to Saxena, the offer will allow creators to retain control of their works of art. “through decentralized contracts and transparency offered by metadata“, with all on-chain NFTs.

Coinbase’s announcement follows the introduction of a similar service proposed by the FTX exchange, which allows the exchange of cross-chain NFTs through the Ethereum and Solana networks. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, entered the NFT market in June, launching a marketplace aimed at minimizing transaction costs.

Loading...
Advertisements

With 68 million verified users and 8.8 million monthly active users as of Q2 2021, Coinbase could compete with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Rarible. OpenSea’s head of product, Nate Chastain, is facing several criticisms for using burner wallets to purchase NFTs on the platform, so that certain works of art can receive more exposure on the main page of the site. The platform mainly uses Ethereum, which dominates the volumes in the NFT market.

Related: Report: Blockchains Struggle for NFT Market, But Ethereum Continues to Dominate

According to data from DappRadar, the total transaction volume on OpenSea stands at $ 8.7 billion at the time of publication, making it the largest NFT marketplace. Sales of the NFTs of Axie Infinity, a blockchain game inspired by Pokémon, take second place with 2.5 billion dollars.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
686
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
556
News

Cinema, all films out in October
461
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
406
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
356
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
332
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
326
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
321
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
310
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top