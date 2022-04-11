Coldplay in Mexico: this was Dakota Johnson’s visit accompanying Chris Martin

Coldplay fans caught Dakota Johnson at the concert in Mexico



the visit of Coldplay in Mexico was marked by multiple surprises, eight warm shows in three different cities and many attendees described it as “the best day of their lives”, in addition, his long stay in this country unleashed many memes about the “Mexicanization” of the interpreters of Yellow.

On the other hand, many admirers of this British group were delighted with the personality of dakota johnsonthe actress who maintains a love relationship with Chris Martin.

The 32-year-old model attended the concert of Coldplay at Foro Sol in Mexico Citygreeted the attendees and even had the courtesy to take photos with fans during his visit to the country’s capital.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin – Coldplay Mexico

“What madness! With @dakotajohnson outside the Pujol restaurant”wrote Abby Posada on her Instagram account, since the protagonist of 50 shades of gray agreed to take a picture with her. She was also captured on the terrace of the Four Seasons hotel and at various Coldplay concerts in Mexico.

In a photograph published by the actor Blake Lee while visiting Mexico, Dakota appeared alongside Addison Timlin, and even Moses Martinas a description, he wrote “Ohhhh Mexico”.

On the other hand, demonstration of your deep love, Chris Martin dedicated My Universe to Dakota Johnson in one of his concerts “I sing this to My Universe, Miss Dakota Mayi”, mentioned the interpreter. The tender and symbolic moment was commented on by hundreds of Internet users.

Dakota took many photos with fans (Photo: Instagram/@by_posada)

According to various fans who have enjoyed a Coldplay concert, actress Dakota Johnson has accompanied the band throughout the tour entitled Music of the Sphereswhich has given much to talk about for the sustainable details that it has with the environment.

Another of the highlights of this tour is the translation of the concert in Mexican Sign Language (LSM) to include people who are deaf, in addition, they also give them some vests that make them feel the vibrations of the concert.

In various interviews, Chris Martin has shared that the idea of ​​​​making this adaptation was Dakota Johnsonwho first suggested that he learn sign language to communicate in his day-to-day life, since the singer enjoys spending most of his time in silence.

This is how the vest-shaped devices are to feel the music of Coldplay (Photo: Tiktok/@manosalamusicacr)

For his birthday, Dakota gave Chris Martin a body-worn speaker system that lets you feel the music, it also gave him the idea of ​​offering this device to deaf audiences who attend Coldplay shows.

During one of his concerts, Chris Martin took out a Mexican flag, showed it to the public and placed it on the floor, seconds later, he knelt before her and kissed hercausing the euphoria of its public, as it was understood as a thank you to the great support that the band had in the sale of tickets.

The iconic moment in which the singer showed his love for Mexico was captured by many fansone of them was the TikTok user clauvaldez2who posted the video from his account.

Chris Martin kissed the national flag to flatter his Mexican audience Video: TikTol//@clauvaldez2

“This is how his Coldplay concert ended at CDMX,” the young woman wrote in a text above her recording, in the description, the young woman mentioned: “Without a doubt the best night”. In the video it was also possible to appreciate the final caravan of the musicians and the reverence before the assistants.

In various social networks, people have indicated that they are delighted with the British band’s show, since they have very special attention with the public and even make them part of the show using bracelets that light up with LED lights.

KEEP READING:

“Madame Web”: Dakota Johnson could star in the new Marvel movie

Eternal Love: Coldplay’s incredible tribute to Juan Gabriel at Foro Sol

The kiss with which Coldplay surprised his audience in Mexico