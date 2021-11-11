Collateral Beauty, plot and trailer of the film

Tonight on TV will air the film with Will Smith, titled Collateral Beauty, we discover all the advances, there plot of the movie and the trailer. The motion picture film is directed by David Frankel with Will Smith, Edward Norton and Kate Winslet as the protagonists.

Tonight on TV: Collateral Beauty, the plot of the film

Following a personal tragedy, a prominent New York ad agency executive decides to live his life without the excitement it once was. At that point, some of his friends they devise a drastic plan to keep him from losing interest in everything and to save the agency from financial meltdown. By pushing him to the limit, they will force him to confront the truth in deep and surprising human ways, and perhaps they will unexpectedly do so too.

Thus they discover that the man sends strange letters addressed to Love, Weather And Death and they hire some actors to give body to his moods. Howard convinces himself to attend a support group. Here he meets Madeleine who has experienced the same dramatic loss and who encourages him to recognize Love as a fundamental element to continue living.

The trailer

When and where to see the film

Collateral Beauty it goes airing this evening, at 21.20 on Iris. The film can also be seen onMediaset Play app.