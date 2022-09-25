College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico provides medical attention to refugees from Salinas

With the accompaniment of the institutions, the need for comprehensive care is ratified, both in adults and children in times of catastrophes.

Accompaniment days for the victims of Hurricane Fiona, by the College of Medical Surgeons of Puerto Rico and MSP. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine / College of Medical Surgeons of PR.

The Journal of Medicine and Public Health, together with the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico, made an approach in the municipality of Salinas to more than 40 refugees who are in the Salinas Urban Intermediate School; in order to provide medical evaluation by doctors volunteers.

“One of the concerns that we have is the hospitals, which are waiting for their power plant equipment to be working and for diesel to be available,” confirms Dr. Carlos Díaz, president of the College of Physicians of Puerto Rico.

He also confirms that currently many private clinics are not opening because they do not have electricity, but while they can return to their attention normal, they are working by telemedicine.

“The normative order is working, so that they deliver the updates to the pharmacy without the need for a doctor, and that if there is any service to be given, no referral or authorization is needed, making things easier,” says Dr. Carlos Díaz, who confirms that the tour will be through several municipalities supporting and caring for the victims of the hurricane fiona.

Pooled support from volunteers

“We want to give support to all the communities and especially those that have suffered, both medical and psychological support, in addition to guidelines not only to protect health, but also to prevent diseases, in these situations where we have problems of lack of water, lack of of electricity, lack of properly processed food”, confirms Dr. Edwin Negron Vera, president of the medical association of the South region.

Who also makes a call to the attentionfor those Puerto Ricans who are incommunicado in the mountainous areas of southern Puerto Rico, since it is associated that the blow was greater in the beach and low-lying areas, but it is important to recognize that many of the mountainous areas suffered landslides, which may be incommunicado and in need of attention medical care to those parts of the Island.

“What we want to let you know is that we are here to continue helping you, providing services, medical support, counseling and everything we can have on hand to help you,” reiterates Dr. Negron.

Is there any accompaniment to children?

Understanding that this situation is one in which both adults and children are affected, it is vital to provide support from psychology, since it is not only physical conditions that may currently be marking or modifying the perception and health of minors.

“In the mental health of children, I would like this issue to be addressed in a more aggressive way, offering both prevention and treatment intervention services, my idea is to be able to form a center here on the Island where I can serve children between 0 and 5 years, and their parents to prevent the development of mental disorders”, shared Dr. Laura González Conty, pediatric psychiatrist, volunteer in this approach.

This psychological and emotional accompaniment for minors is essential to counteract the impact that an experience such as the passing of the hurricane fiona and that they can understand how to deal with their emotions in the face of the consequences of this emergency environmental.

“On many occasions, children usually present symptoms of sleep disorders, irritability, a lot of anxiety, it affects how they relate to people, they become paralyzed; in some cases the children externalize the symptoms, and become aggressive; but there are others who internalize”, confirms the psychiatrist, who also makes a call and an invitation to parents, to be aware of this type of behavior, and if they come to have suicidal ideations or thoughts, “it is very important to take them to the examination room. emergencywhere they can be evaluated and treated”.