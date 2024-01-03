Colombia is building a statue in honor of Shakira

Shakira is now a global music icon. The famous singer erected a statue as a son of honor in her hometown in Colombia.

Bronze statue of Shakira 6.5 m high.

Shakira received a huge Christmas outfit. On December 26, a statue of the singer was unveiled in Barranquilla, Colombia. The statue is made of bronze and is 6.5 meters high. On reconnaissance of the singer on the train of the fair and the famous pas de dans. L’hommage va jusqu’aux écrits sur le socle du Monument: “With unparalleled skill, incomparable talent, a voice that touches the masses”. The ceremony dedicated to Shakira’s parents represents the revelation of the statue, but most of all it pleases the singer: ” Thanks to the sculptor Ino Marquez and other representatives of the District School of Art for this illustration of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my countries” This is Shakira’s expression on her social networks.

At this point, he remade Surya into a Colombian singer. There’s really no need to celebrate, as Shakira has been through some tough times over the past few years. The Colombian spoke about her debuts and breakup with Gerard Pique in BZRP Music Sessions Volume 53. Let me remind you that the singer was convicted of cheating 7 million euros for tax fraud. This statue will allow Shakira to end the year on a good note.