Colombia national team, sanctioned by Fifa for discrimination in qualifying rounds – International Soccer – Sports

In the Colombian National Team the waters are far from calm. After the certification of the elimination of the World Cup in Qatar, there are still no lights on the possible candidate to lead the tricolor team and the players are not at their best either.

To this situation was added in the last hours a sanction from the Fifa Disciplinary Commission that shows that the tough chapter of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers is far from over.

In this case, all because of the incidents that occurred in the matches between Colombia and Peru and Colombia and Bolivia, in Barranquilla.

The FIFA sanction

Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian National Team, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022. Photo: Photo: Miguel Bautista

Fifa shared this Monday that due to “discrimination (discriminatory behavior of fans) and affectation of order and security (throwing of objects)” During Colombia’s 0-1 defeat against Peru, the tricolor will have to pay a fine of 25,000 Swiss francs (102 million pesos) and will have to have a home game with a limit on spectators.

In said meeting, the image of James Rodríguez asking that the national players not be whistled at or attacked summed up the punishment that Fifa has now ruled.

Likewise, the entity that governs world football decided to punish with 30 thousand Swiss francs (122 million pesos) and a local game with a limit of spectators for “Discrimination (discriminatory behavior of fans)”.

At the time, for the game against Bolivia on March 24, there was talk of a Fifa sanction for which there were restrictions on certain stands of the Metropolitan Stadium. In that sense, if it was in reaction to this punishment, Colombia will have to have one more match with capacity limitations for spectators.

