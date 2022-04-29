Colombia National Team TODAY: The coach you will have for friendlies

After the departure of Reinaldo Wheel of the Colombia selection due to non-classification Qatar World Cupr 2022, it was known that there are some names that sound for the technical bench of the ‘tricolor’.

The foregoing, after the president of the Colombian Football Federation indicate in WinSports that “we need a person who has the ability to command, who knows how to reach the players and who knows Colombian soccer.”

For this reason, names of foreign technicians began to leak. However, it recently emerged that, for now, an interim strategist will be the one to assume responsibility for the next friendly matches that Colombia will have.

Thus, the journalist Carlos Arango indicated on his Twitter account that “The Colombian National Team already has a couple of friendlies, one before the Arabs, another to be confirmed. For such games, Professor Héctor Cárdena would be in charge. In the Colombian Football Federation They have no desire to appoint a proprietary technician.”

Therefore, as I said Jeshurun“no coach has been contacted, but we aspire to find a DT before the World Cup”, so we will have to wait the next few months to meet the coach who will take on the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, the next Copa América and the dispute of the League of Nations of 2023.