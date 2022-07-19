Comic-Con is back, and Westeros and Tolkien fans are too

Comic-Con is finally back in California this week with the “Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones” TV series battling it out in front of thousands of nerds and fans at the world’s most famous pop culture event. .

Disney, with its Marvel superheroes, will also exhibit its upcoming releases to the loyal fans of the international fair that returns to its original format in San Diego, after being impacted by the pandemic for two years.

“I think it will be like Comic-Con 2019,” said the event’s communications chief, David Glanzer, although participants dressed as hobbits, dragons or princesses will have to wear masks.

“We held on and now we’re back. Maybe there will be tears of joy. It’s very exciting,” Glanzer told AFP.

In addition to 135,000 enthusiasts, the sci-fi, comic book and fantasy extravaganza draws Hollywood’s biggest studios and their stars to unveil upcoming projects.

And this year’s ads kick off with “Dungeons and Dragons.”

The most expensive film adaptation of the world’s most famous role-playing game will be released in March 2023 starring Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and former “Bridgerton” heartthrob Rege-Jean Page.

The week’s headlines, however, may be dominated by the two new television series Amazon Prime’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”

Rings of Power is Amazon’s ambitious saga that reaches into the universe of JRR Tolkien’s books long before the events depicted in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy.

The series will have five seasons and will begin on September 2. It is estimated that it cost Amazon more than 1,000 million dollars, and it has been said that it is a personal obsession of its founder Jeff Bezos.

Much of the budget was used to buy the rights to the Tolkien universe and for expensive production values. Immersive fan experiences at Comic-Con, also known as “activations,” were also covered.

This Friday, Amazon will bring its hobbits, elves and dwarves to Hall H, the heart of Comic-Con, and at the gates of which fans wait in line for hours and even days to be guaranteed a seat that allows them to see a advance of the anticipated series.

– Rings vs. Thrones –

The following day HBO will unveil “House of the Dragon”, the first series derived from “Game of Thrones”, based on the fictional world of Westeros, created by George RR Martin.

Martin has avoided talking about a rivalry between these megafranchises. “I want both shows to reach audiences who appreciate them and to be quality television. A great fantasy,” he has said.

“The more successes in the fantasy genre we have, the more fantasy we will have in the future,” he wrote in a blog.

HBO hopes this prequel will match the enormous popularity of the original series that for eight seasons became a pop culture trademark, with fans flocking to watch the episodes, and earning countless imitations as well as 59 Emmy Awards, a record for a drama. of TV.

Starring Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon” tells the story of the ruthless, dragon-breeding Targaryen family some 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

Its stars will be in Hall H on the heels of a theatrical presentation from Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO’s sister company, featuring actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson promoting his upcoming superhero movie “Black Adam.”

Disney has yet to reveal its schedule for Hall H, but it is rumored that it will finally reveal the highly anticipated sequel “Black Panther 2.”

This Comic-Con will also include a farewell to AMC’s hit “The Walking Dead,” with the apocalyptic series saying goodbye with its final season while also launching the spin-off series “Tales of the Walking Dead.”

Despite the news, Glanzer stresses that Comic-Con is first and foremost a community for its fans.

“To be able to see people and have a good time, enjoying comics and popular art is a luxury. I can’t wait,” Glanzer said. “I really want to go back home. Nothing better than having this opportunity and sharing it with your friends.”

amz/pr/gm