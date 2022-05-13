Commission responds to América that the Santander arbitration was good

Despite the annoyance of the Eagles for the arbitration decisions in the first leg of the quarterfinals, in the Commission they consider that the center-back had a good performance

The Arbitration Commission responded to the complaint filed by America for the work of the whistler Louis Henry Santander during the first leg of the quarterfinal against Puebla and whose match resulted in two injured Eagles players.

This morning the directive of the azulcrema sent a letter to the commission headed by Artuto Brizio and in the afternoon it replied that he did a good job in whistling.

ESPN Digital is aware that within the commission they considered that “there were no elements for something else”, this about the injury he suffered Federico Vinas and the foul received by Luis Fuentes.

Santander in the first leg between Puebla and America. imago7

So for the Arbitration Commission “it was very good arbitration” the one that made Louis Henry Santander in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and that ended with a draw at one goal.

The America ruled out a fracture of the striker Federico Vinasbut there is annoyance due to the work of the refereeing body.

The Uruguayan attacker received a strong blow from Juan Pablo Segovia in the first half and when he was checked, it was decided that he had to be sutured and transferred directly to Mexico City, to be checked immediately.

Another element that was injured was Richard Sánchez, who suffers from a concussion and is in doubt for the second leg to be held on Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.