Companies sign agreement and make announcements in DATE 2022

In the framework of the celebration of Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE 2022) several companies announced the transformations and offers in the Dominican tourism sector, which is at the forefront at the international level.

In this regard, the airline Arajet and the José Francisco Peña Gómez Las Américas International Airport signed an agreement to establish the airport, located in Santo Domingo, as an operating base.

The AILA-JFPG will serve as the home of Arajet. In practice, this means that the airline will be basing its planes and crew there, and will have all flights from the city of Santo Domingo as its starting point.

The chairman of the airline’s board of directors, Victor Pacheco Mendezcommented that AILA is now the base for its operations.

Arajet will be the first low-cost airline in the Dominican Republic that will be providing nonstop services to more than 40 destinations in the United States, Mexico, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

In addition, he indicated that flights will begin in July 2022 with five new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, specifically the high-capacity 737-8-200 model.

For her part, Mónica Infante, general director of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, the company that manages AILA, stated that the announcement of its selection as a base airport will have a positive economic impact in the area by generating new direct and indirect jobs and bringing more tourists to the country.

He explained that his clients will benefit from new low-cost routes, with interesting schedule and travel options.

“We are very pleased with this announcement and will continue to offer our full support to Arajet for its success”, added the CEO of Aerodom.

Hotel remodeling and construction of others

In another order, Puntacana Resort & Club announced the remodeling and new construction of The Westin hotel and the La Cana golf course.

Carmen Rosa de Torres, director of Sales and Hospitality of Puntacana Resort & Club, informed that the improvements in the facilities of The Westin hotel include the complete remodeling of the Brassa and Anani restaurants, new bars and the construction of two new themed restaurants, a steak house and another with an Asian influence, expanding the world-class gastronomic experience offered by Puntacana Resort & Club.

He also reported that the hotel is expanding its conference rooms, including two new meeting rooms with capacity for 150 and 400 people.

The new configuration of the room will allow it to be subdivided into four smaller ones for 100, 200, 300 and 400 people, depending on the need.

Also, it will have an open terrace for the convenience of those attending conferences, conventions and events.

At the same time, they reported the renovation of the 200 rooms with new furniture and modern technological equipment; They also highlighted the transformation of the lobby bar, pool area and a new gazebo on the beach, ideal for weddings, photo sessions and special events.