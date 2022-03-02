Congratulations Chris Martin! Coldplay frontman turns 45

That’s right, Christoper Anthony John Martin, known as Chris Martin turns 45the leader of British group nhe was born on March 2 of 1977 in Exeter, England and to celebrate his birthday we bring you the most interesting facts that you did not know about the charismatic singer.











© Provided by Millennium

Chris Martin, leader of the British band ‘Coldplay’ turns 45 today





british vocalist he is the oldest of five childrenher father, Anthony Martin, is a retired accountant and her mother, Alison Martin, a music teacher.

He was married to the actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016 and during their marriage they had their two children Apple and Moses. What’s more, thanks to this relationship the song came out Everglow, which he produced together with Paltrow. in some verses you can hear the voice of his current ex-wife; Likewise, the melody conveys the mourning for a loved one, whether it is a partner, a friend or a family member, and how after going through the pain of a loss, one can shine and move forward.

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









During his university life, the also British producer formed a band with Jonny Buckland which had the name Pectoralz, later Guy Berryman joined as bassist and Will Champion as a drummer. The group changed its name to star fish and finally in 1998 it became Coldplay.

He is known for supporting campaigns against poverty and hunger in the world, he also stands in solidarity with causes such as fair trade.

Currently, the singer of Coldplay He is in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson.star of the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ saga, and last year they celebrated Martin’s birthday together at his mansion in Malibu, California.

The current couple met in 2017 and since then they have been together, the last appearance of them was during the videoconference of the Sundance Film Festival, when Johnson had problems with the audio on his computer and the Coldplay frontman appeared on screen to help him solve the problem.

​

​

fsm

​