consumption could reach the stars – Nerd4.life

If there is one thing that almost every rumor about next-generation video cards seems to agree, this is an almost double power boost that looks like it will lead to a drastic increase in consumptiondespite the switch to 5-nanometer transistors.

In the specific case of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000, here all the “> rumors about the alleged immeasurable power of the new Lovelace GPUs, according to what reported by the rather reliable leaker Greymon55 we can expect to see consumption almost doubled compared to current models. Much more, therefore, than that 30% increase estimated for cards perhaps thought to oppose the possible transition to a multi chip module design, presumably arriving at NVIDIA only with the Hopper GPUs, for the new Radeons with RDNA 3 architecture.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Founders Edition 12-pin connector adapter

Meanwhile, connectors are also appearing on gaming power supplies 12 pin PCIe, already seen on the NVIDIA GeForce Founders Edition, which increase the wattage to 600 W on a single cable, perhaps as a function of cable management, perhaps consumption that could be extreme in overclocking. On the other hand we are talking about stock consumption, for top models such as a possible GeForce RTX 4090, which could go from over 400 up to 600 watts.