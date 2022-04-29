Conti Ransomware Affects Peru Government Agency

After the attack on organizations in Costa Rica, the group added a government agency in Peru to its list of victims. The attackers claim to have stolen sensitive information from their systems without encrypting the data.

The extortion gang Conti added to its dark web site the name of a government entity in Peru as one of its latest victims. The cybercriminals say they managed to access the agency’s network and made copies of sensitive information. PDF documents classified as secret were also published on the site as proof of the compromise.

It is important to remember that the Conti ransomware is the same criminal gang that attacked government agencies in Costa Rica last week. On April 20, the group began by announcing that it had gained access to nearly 800 Costa Rican Ministry of Finance servers and requested payment of $10 million to return the encrypted files and to prevent the publication of 1TB of stolen data. The agency confirmed that it suffered a security incident that affected some of its services and at the time of writing this article its website is still out of service and 10 days later some of the services are still unavailable as a preventive measure.

In addition to publishing new files for download every day, over the days the cybercriminals added the names of other Costa Rican government agencies, publishing information from at least five public entities.

In the case of the attack on the Peruvian government entity, the attackers also published an invitation for the agency to communicate to reach an agreement. In the message, Conti also threatens Peru that the same thing that happened in Costa Rica could happen.

