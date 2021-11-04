Cop26: study, in 2021 almost record global CO2 emissions – Last Hour

(ANSA) – GLASGOW, 04 NOV – Global CO2 pollution this year will be just below the record set in 2019: carbon dioxide emissions caused above all by the use of fossil fuels should rebound in 2021 to pre- Covid, with China’s share growing to almost a third of the total: this is what emerges from the annual report of the Global Carbon Project consortium released today in Glasgow on the occasion of the UN conference on climate CoP26.



In addition, the study points out, emissions of highly polluting gas and coal will increase this year more than they decreased in 2020 due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronaviurs pandemic.



“This report comes to terms with reality,” commented co-author Corrine Le Querre, a lecturer in climate change science at the University of East Anglia in the UK.



“It – he continued – shows what is happening in the real world while we are here in Glasgow talking about how to tackle climate change”. (HANDLE).

