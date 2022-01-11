Core i5-12400 and more, the new Intel Alder Lake CPUs are available on Amazon

Intel announced a few days ago “non-K” 12th Generation Core desktop processors, i.e. those with a locked multiplier aimed at more affordable price ranges than the K solutions introduced last November.

The new range, from the Core i3 to the Core i9-12900, is starting to appear on Amazon for a few days. The price lists, as always, are constantly evolving according to availability and consequently they should improve in the next period (hopefully, at least). At the moment we have tracked down the following models:

The Core i5 and Core i3 models, by virtue of the exclusive presence of 6 and 4 P-cores with Hyper-Threading (there are no E-cores), based on the new Golden Cove architecture, seem rather suitable for those who mainly want to play. Some tests that emerged in recent weeks have in fact anticipated its good performance in gaming, obviously waiting to get our hands on it in first person.

These CPUs need one motherboard with LGA 1700 socket. You can mount them on a Z690 sure, but they are generally intended for other chipsets, so chipset-based motherboards B660 or H670. All models are accompanied by new air cooling systems Laminar RH1 (Core i9), Laminar RM1 (Core i7, Core i5 and Core i3) and Laminar RS1 (Pentium and Celeron).