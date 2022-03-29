Coronavirus today. In Italy another 59,555 cases (-1.4% from last week) and 82 victims

Veneto, 4,881 new cases and one death



Since yesterday, 4,881 new cases of Covid have been recorded in Veneto and one death. It emerges from the updated bulletin on the emergency in Veneto. There are currently 75,870 positive cases. Currently positive patients in the non-critical area decreased (-13) while one more patient is hospitalized in intensive care.

In Tuscany 6 deaths, hospitalizations and intensive therapies date back

Six – two women and four men with an average age of 79.3 years – have died from Covid positive in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, where the total number of victims of the epidemic has risen to 9,441. The total cases of positivity in the region are 965,508. The average age of the 4,145 new positives today is approximately 40 years (21% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 19% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older). The currently positive are 47,913 today, -1.1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 823 (14 more than yesterday), of which 34 in intensive care (3 more).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 803 new cases and 4 deaths



803 new Covid cases have been registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia in the last 24 hours, of which 204 out of 1,869 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 10.91%. Furthermore, 4,452 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 599 cases (13.45%) were detected. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded: a 92-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old man from Sacile (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old woman from Muggia (who died in RSA) and an 83-year-old man from Flaibano (who died in RSA).

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,903, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,206 in Trieste, 2,323 in Udine, 933 in Pordenone and 441 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 302,346, the clinically healed 203, while the people in isolation are 22,697.

Still positive decline in Umbria, but 11 more hospitalizations

The curve of currently positive Covid in Umbria is still down, with a decline of 4.3 percent in the last 24 hours, while there are 11 more hospitalizations, 214 in all, three of which (one less) in intensive care. The new infections that emerged on the last day, according to the data of the Region updated to Sunday 27, are 1,544, 8.6 percent less than yesterday. The healed are 2,456, and there are three other victims (1,791 in all). The current positives thus drop to 20,139, about 900 less in one day. 8,384 antigen tests and 2,160 molecular swabs were analyzed. The positive rate of the total was 14.64 per cent (16.4 on Saturday and 18.1 on Friday).

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

In Valle d’Aosta 50 new cases and no deaths



There are 50 new Covid cases registered in Valle d’Aosta in the last 24 hours for a total of 32,392 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Region that does not communicate other Covid deaths for a total of 524. The current positives are 1,203 of which none in intensive care, 16 in the ward and 1,187 in home isolation: 8 new recovered.