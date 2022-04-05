Coronavirus today. In Italy another 88,173 cases (-11.34% from last week) and 194 deaths. China: Shanghai lockdown extended to the whole city

Tuscany exceeds one million infections, another 28 deaths

Passed in Tuscany the million infections since the beginning of the epidemic. Today there are 5,974 new cases, average age 43 years, which bring the total number of infected people to 1,005,371. There are another 28 deaths: 17 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.5 years. Thus the deaths due to the epidemic rise to 9,574. The number of hospitalizations is still growing, which today are 954 (20 more than yesterday, 46 of which in intensive care (+3). The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 945,869 (94.1% of total cases). , while the currently positive ones are 49,928.

Today 7,090 molecular swabs and 32,225 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.2% tested positive. On the other hand, 8,554 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 69.8% were positive. Of today’s 5,974 new positives, 19% are under the age of 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, and 6% are 80 or older . On a territorial level, Florence records 1,360 more cases, Prato 332, Pistoia 432, Massa and Carrara 382, ​​Lucca 692, Pisa 712, Livorno 589, Arezzo 635, Siena 472, and Grosseto 368 more.

Overall, 48,974 people (+1,101) are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free. Regarding the province of residence, the 28 people who died are: 10 in Florence, 4 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 4 in Livorno, 2 outside Tuscany.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

Today in Sardinia 2,631 new infections and 3 deaths



In Sardinia today there are 2,631 further confirmed cases of positivity (of which 2360 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 14,936 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 23 (-2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 330 (+2). There are 30,084 cases of home isolation (-435). There are 3 deaths: two women aged 68 and 98, residing in the province of Nuoro, and a woman of 84, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,562 positives and 3 deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of 5,052 molecular swabs, 310 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 6.14%. In addition, 10,442 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,252 cases (11.99%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care decreases to 5, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 143. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi.