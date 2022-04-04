Costa Rican pride! Óscar Marín wins Anglo-Saxon Grammy

After winning the Latin Grammy, in 2021, the Costa Rican producer Óscar Marín continues to celebrate at the great music festival. At the Anglo-Saxon Grammy gala -which is being held this Sunday in California-, the Tico celebrated victory in the Best Tropical Album category, thanks to his work in Salswing!, album by Rubén Blades with Roberto Delgado and Orchestra.

Óscar Marin has won a new Grammy. Photo: Archive

The news reached the Tico while he was making a layover at the Panama airport.

“The award is for the work as a recording and mixing engineer. I am very pleased and very happy to receive the news. I come from a Show in Colombia and another in Mexico. We are tired, but when I arrived here at the airport I was very excited. I want to send a big hug to all the Ticos. Thank you very much for the support”, expressed Marín to Live.

For this same work, last year, Marín received the Latin Grammy for Best Album of the Year. With this recognition, the sound engineer already has three Anglo-Saxon gramophones in his display case and four Latin ones.

In this edition of the Grammy Awards, the national musician Giancarlo Guerrero was also in competition, who participated in the category of Best Orchestral Performance with the Nashville Orchestra. That category, finally, was conquered by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

For this year, the most nominated artists are Jon Batiste with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER with eight each. In addition, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish compete for seven awards.