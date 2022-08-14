Could it be that Amber Heard could make an adult movie?

In recent months, Amber Heard has abandoned her social networks and has only been known about her through her lawyers, who have made public the latest movements of the actress around the trial she held against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, who ended winning that legal battle.

For the same, Amber would have to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean actor a sum of 10.35 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages, while receiving two million compensation. In recent weeks, Elaine Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer, said that the actress did not have enough money to cover her debt.

Nevertheless, Heard could have received a proposal to work in an adult film in exchange for nine million dollars, which would serve to cover the debt imposed by the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Amber Heard would have received a proposal to make adult films

According to the Australian site PopTopic, Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, allegedly received a letter from an adult entertainment company called Zen Models, which would have offered her the amount of nine million dollars to shoot a tape.

The president of Zen Model Management, Veronica Madjarian, approached the 36-year-old actress’s lawyer to offer her a contract for eight million dollars, plus an additional million that would be a donation in Amber’s name for the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. Angels.

“Zen Models is an adult modeling agency and production company. We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production.”, I would recite the document, according to the aforementioned medium.

The letter addressed to the Aquaman actress’s lawyer indicates that such an offer is to help her “solve her problems” alluding to the debt she owes to Johnny Depp.

“This offer is to allow Amber to pay off her debt with the presumption that she will not prevail with her appeal and to take some time away from the negative press that is taking away her notion of living a peaceful life with her family.”, expressed the president of the company.

So far, neither Heard nor Bredehoft have confirmed the information, so we would have to wait for an official position from the actress’s team.