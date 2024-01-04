Coupe Margot Robbie in the idea of ​​a suite for “Barbie”

The actress, who is the main producer of the big hit 2023, confirmed in an interview that the film is no longer an aura.

Plus big hits in 2023 with $1.4 billion in revenue. Barbie Along with the suite, it confirms its star and producer Margot Robbie in an interview, according to a Variety special review this week..

“C’est amusant, this systématique de nos jours de demander tout de suite une suite. Je ne pense pas que c’était ainsi il ya vingt ans,” points out l’actrice avant d’ajouter: “Ce movie n’a pas I thought it would be a Donner suite in a trilogy.”

“All our efforts are focused on the film,” the comedian added. “C’est ainsi that Greta (Gerwig, Realistic Barbie, NDLR) function not. “The end of these films was published and convinced that they would never make a film that felt like everything in it.”

“Donc je ne sais pas ce qu’il faudrait faire pour qu’elle retrouve son énergie. Et nous aussi d’ailleurs”, complète-t-elle encore. “I thought Warner (which produced and distributed Barbie, NDLR) will also be agreed upon. Je ne sais pas ce qu’on pourrait faire de plus.”

Second idea and original

L’objectif de Margot Robbie, produced by également. Saltburnin my December on Prime Video, it’s “faire davatange de Films qui ont le même effet que” Barbie“.

“Je ne sais pas siça doit être” Barbie 2“, he concludes. “Pourquoi est-ce que ça ne serait pas plutôt de refaire une autre idee originale et osée avec un super realisateur, un Gross Budget et la Confance d’un Grand Studio pour s’amuser? “This is what I want.”

Margot Robbie’s pro-chain project takes place in this Vienna. The actress retouched Ryan Gosling for the prequelOcean’s Eleven. “Or Danny Ocean’s parents come to life” (George Clooney in the 2000 films) in this action-comedy set on the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix pendant stage.

Greta Gerwig from Son of Côté is busy with the film adaptation The Chronicles of Narnia K.S. Lewis. A two-film project prepared for the Netflix streaming platform.