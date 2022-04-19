Court of Auditors, in 2020 the health expenditure of the Regions rose to 136 billion – Health

The health expenditure of the entire sector of the Regions goes from 122.1 billion euros in 2018 to 136.7 billion in 2020, concentrating mostly on the current part of the budget in line with the pandemic scenario that made it necessary to abandon the logic of containment. The Court of Auditors writes this in the “Report on the financial management of the Regions / Autonomous Provinces”, underlining that the 2020 situation of regional finance must be framed in the exceptional nature of the pandemic framework and its repercussions on the budgets of the entities, with a reduction in some revenues and greater spending needs. The various state interventions – writes the accounting magistracy – have offset the negative effects associated with the loss of revenue and the support for health expenditure. The Regions with ordinary statute, the Court notes, record a slight increase in current revenues due to major state transfers in 2020.

Non-health expenditure – of higher incidence in the Regions with special statute for the main functions – recorded, in the Regions with ordinary statute, a growth which was accentuated in 2020, with a greater distribution in transport, social policies and economic development. Furthermore, the planning capacity for the capital account part is lacking, with protracted times for carrying out the interventions and a substantial part of the commitments undertaken, not payable during the year, flowing into the multi-year restricted fund. Overall – highlights the Court – there is a greater formation of residuals from the competence, as a significant part of the overall ones, which however reduce their consistency from 84.33 billion euros in 2018 to 79.75 in 2020. 2018-2020 competence of the Regions are in line with the objectives of public finance thanks to the simplification of the system of the balances of the latter, as well as the transition to the new objectives of the balanced budget. The final balance sheet is always positive but, following the deduction of the restricted and set aside quotas from the administration result, a deficit emerges on the whole mainly linked to the liquidity advances fund. Finally, with differences in the area, the new debt of the Regions (-1.35% in the last year), due to the poor dynamics of capital expenditure and the implementation of restructuring operations, marks the pace. The trends in non-financial debt and in the component of debt to suppliers, which are growing strongly in 2020, deserve attention – concludes the Court.