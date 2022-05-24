Courtney Love expressed her support for Johnny Depp in the middle of the trial against Amber Heard: “He saved my life” (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

American singer and actress Courtney Lovewidow of musician Kurt Cobain, made a video expressing her support for the actor Johnny Deppwho is in the middle of a mediatic trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A video, which was later deleted, shows the singer remembering the time the interpreter saved her life in 1995, as well as her daughter Frances’ connection with the actor.

“I don’t want to publicly judge anyone, but I want to tell you that Johnny saved my life in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room.”, The singer began, remembering that Depp did CPR until the ambulance arrived.

This place originally had Depp as a co-owner and was the main place where celebrities celebrated in the 90s. It was there, on October 31, 1993, that the young actor also lost his life river phoenix due to an overdose.

During that time, Love was dealing with the untimely death of Cobain in 1994, whom she married in 1992 and had daughter Frances Bean, now 29.

“Johnny, when I was addicted to crack and Frances was having to suffer all that with social workers, he wrote her a four-page letter that she never showed me,” said the artist, noting that she “didn’t really know” Depp at the time.

For his daughter’s 13th birthday, Depp arranged to “send limousines to pick up my daughter and her friends to see ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.'” “He did it a bunch of times. He gave her own seat at the premieres with her name”, he recalled.

Love said she had “never seen one of those pirate movies, but Frances loved them”, claiming her daughter had also told her that Depp saved her life.

Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck” on April 21, 2015 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Then the artist talks about Amber Heard, assuring that she empathizes with her situation.

“I have been the most hated woman in the United States and in the world, even before TikTok existed,” she began, noting that “I have a lot of empathy for what Amber must feel. I mean, can you imagine how that must feel?

“I hope that justice is done, whatever the result may be,” he said.

jealous and controlling

Ellen Barkin appears on a monitor as taped testimony from 2019 is played during Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, in Fairfax, Virginia on May 19, 2022 (Reuters)

Johnny Depp was jealous, controlling, and frequently drunk. said his ex-girlfriend and actress Ellen Barkinin prerecorded testimony last Thursday at the actor’s defamation lawsuit trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Barkin, 68, said he had a brief “intercourse” with the actor in the 1990s.

The actress recounted that during the several months they were together, Depp “I was drunk most of the time.” “He’s a jealous, controlling man: ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?’” he testified at trial.

“He once got really mad because I had a scratch on my back and insisted it was because I had sex with someone other than him.“, said.

Barkin recounted an incident during the filming of the 1998 film “Panic and Madness in Las Vegas” in which Depp “threw a bottle of wine across the hotel room … I don’t know why he threw the bottle ”, although he indicated that he may have had an argument with friends or with his assistant.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” sued his ex-wife for 50 million in damages for implying that he was a beater (Reuters)

Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an opinion piece the actress wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The actor has asked $50 million for damages. Heard, for his part, filed a counterclaim, requesting $100 million compensation.

In November 2020, Depp lost his UK libel suit against the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater””. The court confirmed the outlet’s claims as “substantially true” and Heard testified to support his accusations. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the ruling was rescinded.

The judge in the case, Penney Azcarate, scheduled closing arguments for May 27, after which it will be left to the seven jurors.

