cover this breast that I cannot see

A look back at the scandal caused by the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, where Justin Timberlake unveiled Janet Jackson’s nipple. Without forgetting the consequences on the career of the sister of the king of pop.

February 1, 2004. During the Super Bowl halftime show, one of the most watched events on the planet, Justin Timberlake intentionally or not (we never got the answer) bared his right breast by Janet Jackson at the end of their duet on “Rock your body”. A sequence of half a second on the screen, which will give rise to a huge scandal for puritan America, called “the Nipplegate”. And the consequences on the career of the singer will not be long in coming. In full promotion, his album “Damita Jo” had been boycotted, while Justin Timberlake’s career has only grown.

Almost twenty years later, this documentary directed by Jodi Gomes returns to this incident which caused a stir in the media. A story that may seem absurd to us, but that is not the question addressed by this film, which chooses to analyze the facts, in this case the context of the scandal, from a socio-media point of view, the sequence of causes and effects that led to it, and the disproportion between the event and the devastating nature of its consequences. Rich in archives (some unpublished) and in testimonies, the analysis is carried out by various stakeholders of the event, enriched by comments from members of the Jackson family, music critics, media experts… Today, there is no doubt for anyone that this scandal marked a page in the history of sexist and racist discrimination.

