Health

Covid-19: what is expected of the new XD, XE and XF variants?

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 26 6 minutes read

  • Antonio G. Pisabarro
  • The Conversation*

Illustration of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid 19

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The new variants have been formed in the course of coinfection of the same cell by two coronaviruses of different strains.

We are going to review, in light of evolution, the appearance and development of new viral strains, focusing our attention on the Sars-Cov-2 virus with which we have been living for two years now.

RNA viruses can be exceptionally mutable

Evolution has two engines that drive it: genetic variation and natural selection. Genetic variation is caused by errors in the replication of genetic material. These errors are surprisingly rare, considering the amount of genetic material that is replicated in each generation and the speed of the process. Nevertheless, huge numbers of constantly replicating microorganisms or viruses make the rare occur. Thus mutations accumulate in the population.

The replication of genetic material is more precise in those organisms and structures that use deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) as information support because the machinery that carries it out (the DNA polymerases) may have error correction mechanisms.

However, when the genetic material is ribonucleic acid (RNA), the replication machinery is more imprecise and errors are more frequent. Consequently, RNA viruses are more prone to mutation than DNA viruses or bacteria and other cellular organisms.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 26 6 minutes read

Related Articles

Shanghai eases its quarantine after two weeks | World

2 hours ago

An Italian tells of the incredible anti-Covid restrictions in force in Shanghai

2 hours ago

fewer symptoms, but problems with Long Covid

3 hours ago

Covid vaccine, Aifa: “Autumn recall will be annual recall”

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button