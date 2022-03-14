Covid, 4,803 new positives in Sicily but almost 1,200 cases have been registered in recent days

There are 4,803 new cases of Coronavirus registered in Sicily in the last 24 hours out of 29,752 processed swabs but, as communicated by the Sicilian Region, 1,194 refer to days prior to 12 March. The positivity index is 16.1%, yesterday it was 17.2%. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 5,335 out of 31,004 tests. The deaths are 9 and all referred to the previous days. Hospitalizations drop: -1 in the ordinary regime and -2 in intensive care. The island is in third place for the number of daily infections.

Currently in Sicily there are 228,192 positive for Covid, of which 829 hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 66 in intensive care and 227,297 in home isolation. The healed rose to 618,881, while the deaths to 9,737. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 856,810 people have been infected on the island.

At the provincial level1,581 new cases were recorded in Palermo, in Catania 671, in Messina 1.321, in Syracuse 374, in Trapani 565, in Ragusa 542, in Caltanissetta 265, in Agrigento 605, in Enna 73.

Nationally, there are 48,886 new cases in the last 24 hours, when yesterday they were 53,825 and last Sunday 35,057. According to the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, the swabs processed in the last 24 hours are 330,028 (yesterday 417,777) with a positivity rate still growing, from 12.9 yesterday to 14.8% today. The deaths are 86 (yesterday 133), the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic 156,868. The last time that deaths were recorded below 100 dates back to last December 26 when they were 81. After five consecutive days of decline, the figure for hospitalizations is growing again: intensive care units increase by 3 units (yesterday -14 ) with 41 admissions of the day (yesterday 40) and arrive at a total of 516, while the ordinary admissions of 6 (yesterday -40), for a total of 8,240.

