Covid, almost 60 thousand infections in England: this is the new record since January. From Wednesday indoor masks and green pass on the premises

Almost 60 thousand new infections in the last 24 hours in the UK, in London Omicron variant dominant and government that insists even more on the vaccination campaign. It is a new record of new cases that marked by theEngland, which had not seen 59,610 positive swabs since January 9th: exceeded the peak of 58,194 infections recorded on December 10th. THE deathsinstead, there were 150 in one day. On the other hand, 513,722 third doses of Covid vaccine, compared to 397,532 on Sunday. In this sense, the efforts of the executive led by Boris Johnson to reach one million booster doses per day. The high turnout at the vaccination centers followed the announcement of the premier, intending to offer the third vaccination to all adults by the end of the year, received so far by over 24 million British. Also in France the number of new infections is the highest since last April: they are 63.405 with 158 deaths, while hospitalized are 14,819, of which 2,792 in intensive care.

In the United Kingdom, the diffusion of the Omicron variant, which, according to what was communicated on the website of theEvening Standard has become dominant in London. As predicted yesterday by Boris Johnson, the mutation – after a surge in infections – now accounts for over 50 percent of cases in the capital, according to initial analyzes, taking over from Delta. On Tuesday the House of Commons approved the new restrictions to curb the spread of the variant, which will come into force from Wednesday: among these the obligation of masks in most indoor places and vaccination or a negative test (a sort of green pass) to enter the night clubs and in large crowded events. The plan passed thanks to the support of the opposition, but the prime minister faced an uprising from conservative MPs: 96 of them voted against the rules on nightclubs, the biggest rebellion of Johnson’s premiership, despite the premiership being asked. the Tories to support the measures in a private meeting just before the vote.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is also London it rose to 1,360, the highest figure since the beginning of March. It is believed that most of them are not completely vaccinated, with almost all cases arising from the Delta variant. London’s head of public health, Professor Kevin Fenton, told the Standard: “Our latest monitoring of provisional data indicates that over 50% of cases sent for further analysis in London now derive from Omicron, which has thus replaced Delta as the dominant variant ”. And he added: “It is of fundamental importance that i Londoners are fully vaccinated with the first dose, second dose and all-important booster, while we learn more about Omicron’s clinical features and the potential impact on our hospitals“. Fenton spoke in light of the numbers on the spread of anti-Covid prophylaxis in the capital, considering that about two million Londoners have not received any vaccine.

According to the British Minister of Health Sajid Javid furthermore, the growth of the Omicron variant is mirroring that seen in South Africa. At the opening of the debate on the introduction of Plan B of restrictions anti-Covid in England, Javid reiterated the “high severity” represented by the variant. The minister however, he reassured that the country is much better prepared to face the situation, thanks to the extensive vaccination campaign, compared to last winter. Javid himself announced that from tomorrow (at 4 in London) all 11 countries will be removed from the ‘red list‘of the travel ban to England, which had been inserted there to contain the international spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The minister explained that while the new variant is spreading rapidly in the UK, the strict restrictions on those who come from the 11 African countries included in the list they would no longer be useful. Travelers from those countries will therefore no longer be obliged to forty at the hotel once you arrive in England.