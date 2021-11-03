Covid China, infections on the rise: the government asks to stock up on food

The Chinese government, in a notice published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce, invited families to stock up on basic necessities for the winter months or emergencies, while in the country a new wave of coronavirus infections is feared, in addition to a cold wave already predicted. A similar invitation was also addressed to local authorities, to which the Chinese government in the note released late Monday, without specifying the reasons for the provisions, asked to guarantee the supplies of basic necessities, including vegetables, for the winter. and spring, to stabilize prices and promptly warn in case of supply difficulties. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

The notice from the Commerce ministry sparked discussions online, amid fears of a widening of the coronavirus epidemic. In response, the Economic Daily, a newspaper supported by the Communist Party, urged netizens not to go “too far into an overactive imagination”, formulating an authentic interpretation of the directive whose purpose was only to make sure that citizens were not caught off guard in the event of a blockade in their area. Generally the

Chinese government is making efforts on supplies of fresh vegetables and pork ahead of the Lunar New Year, China’s most important holiday, which will fall in early February in 2022. However, in recent weeks these efforts have become more urgent, after extreme October weather destroyed crops in Shandong, China’s largest vegetable growing region, and as outbreaks of Covid-19 cases concentrated mostly in the the north-east and north-west of the country are threatening to cut off food supplies. In the note, the Ministry of Commerce also called on local authorities to purchase vegetables that can be stored well in advance and also seek to strengthen emergency delivery networks to ensure “fluid and efficient” distribution channels. Finally, he asked for information on prices, supply and demand for raw materials to be disseminated in a timely manner to stabilize public expectations.