Covid, Christmas 2021 still in lockdown? “Faster contagion curve, we risk 30 thousand cases a day”

The curve of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Italy it is climbing faster, with a doubling time that has been reduced from about 20 to 14 days and for Christmas could lead to between 25,000 and 30,000, according to the physicist’s estimates Giorgio Sestili, founder of the Facebook page “Coronavirus-Scientific data and analysis”. For Guido Rasi, consultant to the Covid Emergency Commissioner, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, Christmas 2021 could be better than 2020, but it will not be normal.

Covid, the data of the infections in Italy

The data from the Ministry of Health photograph a substantially stable situation compared to that of the previous day, with a number of new positive cases passing from 8,516 to 8,544 in 24 hours. They were identified with 540,371 tests, including molecular and rapid antigenic, against 498,935 the day before. The positivity rate thus increased from 1.7% to 1.6%. Making the ratio between positive cases and molecular swabs alone, the positivity rate is 5.6%, according to the CovidTrends website. There were 53 deaths recorded in one day, compared with 68 24 hours earlier. With regard to hospitalizations, a linear growth continues to be observed which, as usual, follows the trend of cases after about two weeks.

The patients admitted to intensive care are a total of 453, ie 8 more than in 24 hours in the balance between entries and exits; daily admissions were 39 against 37 the previous day. In the ordinary wards there are 3,597 hospitalized, or 72 more in 24 hours. As regards the regions, there are three that exceed the thousand mark in the daily increase of cases: they are Lombardy, with 1,237, Veneto (1,125) and Lazio (1,125); followed by Campania (830), Emilia Romagna (682), Friuli Venezia Giulia (524) and Piedmont (483). The contagion index is also stable, but in any case higher than 1: the Covindex, the parameter that can be superimposed on the Rt index and updated on the basis of the ratio between new positive cases and tampons, is still 1.23.

“At Christmas we could have 30 thousand cases”

This means that the epidemic continues to grow and that the situation must be considered with great attention. “In the last week, the doubling time of cases has dropped, which is now about 14 days. This means – Sestili pointed out – that at the end of November we could have about 15,000 cases and by Christmas around 30,000 cases ». It is an estimate and, he specified, “like any estimate it has margins of error, but at the moment it is plausible”. Of course, he continued, “all the variables of the case must be considered, as any containment measures could limit the growth of the epidemic, but it is also possible that the epidemic is progressing faster because we are still in a phase of expansion and it seems that the growth rate is increasing over time “. Also according to Rasi “we are very at risk” and “in a very precarious balance”, but “if we are very disciplined in this month that remains, we could have a better Christmas than last year, but normal I would say no”.

