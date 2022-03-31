Covid decree, what tasks for unvaccinated teachers? Giannelli: yes to the DaD in recovery paths

“These unvaccinated teachers returning to school can do the DaDcertainly, because it is a didactic activity not in contact with the students. And since we will have some students sick with Covid for sure and these students, at the request of the family, have the right to follow the lessons at a distance, this DaD could be an option with which to use unvaccinated teachers, in the context of activities recovery or strengthening “. Like this Antonello Giannellithe number one of the National Association of principals, in the live broadcast of Technique answers Live on Wednesday 30 March. A hypothesis on which the president of the Anp agrees with the school policy expert Lucio Ficara.

“Just as they could be used, in the guise of empowerment teachers, also in support of the head teacher – adds Antonello Giannelli -. The manager may ask them to perform some tasks to support his business because it is work that an empowerment teacher normally does ”.

“What must not happen is that teaching activities are carried out at the same time in contact with the teachers”.

And on the use of these teachers as if they were Ata staff, Giannelli clarifies: “The ministerial note that launches the hypothesis of using teachers as if they were Ata staff, in accordance with the CCNI (contract for the use of unsuitable staff) of 2008, then in another point it actually refers to article 29, paragraph 1 of the CCNL, and therefore training and updating. In short, we must be clear: either we frame the teacher as a teacher or we frame him as a personal Ata ”.

“When we hire a teacher and frame him as an Ata, making him sign a new individual contract – clarifies the NPC president – he agrees to carry out those tasks otherwise he would not work because he would not be suitable, but at that point he will no longer do anything concerning the profession. teacher, he will not go to teaching colleges, he will not do training, ”he explains.

And he comments in conclusion: “A note in contradiction with itself, in short, which needs to be further clarified”.