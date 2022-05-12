Covid: fewer cases and deaths but clear reduction in tampons – Health

Cases of Covid in Italy are down as well as hospitalizations and deaths but the reduction in tampons is clear (-23.6%). The independent monitoring of the GIMBE Foundation detects in the week 4-10 May 2022, compared to the previous one, a decrease in new cases (286.350 against 394.945) and in deaths (842 against 962). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (1,082,972 compared to 1,199,960), people in home isolation (1,074,035 while previously they were 1,189,899), hospitalizations with symptoms (from 9,695 to 8,579) and intensive care ( 366 to 358).

“The number of new weekly cases continues to decline (-27.5%) – declares Nino Cartabellotta, President of the Foundation – which amount to 286 thousand with a 7-day moving average of almost 41 thousand cases per day, compared to however, a 23.6% drop in total swabs “. In the week 4-10 May in all Regions there was a percentage reduction in new cases: from -18.6% in Emilia-Romagna and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to -32.9% in Puglia. Compared to the previous week, in all provinces there was a percentage reduction in new cases (from -4.8% in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola to -41.1% in Mantua). The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 48 Provinces: Chieti (897), Ascoli Piceno (818), Pescara (783), Teramo (768), Avellino (726), Catanzaro (700), Benevento (698), Crotone (674), Isernia (669), Salerno (669), South Sardinia (660), Campobasso (656), Fermo (626), Vicenza (625), Padua (623), Cagliari (620), Oristano (619) , Caserta (610), Perugia (610), Macerata (607), L’Aquila (605), Potenza (603), Bari (599), Taranto (597), La Spezia (596), Treviso (575), Ravenna (572), Rovigo (569), Terni (562), Matera (561), Syracuse (553), Ancona (550), Venice (548), Modena (548), Brindisi (544), Frosinone (539), Reggio in Emilia (538), Latina (538), Rieti (533), Cosenza (527), Verona (525), Ragusa (523), Siena (520), Bologna (520), Parma (515), Messina (511 ), Caltanissetta (507) and Verbano-Cusio-Ossola (502).

“The unacceptable regional inequalities on coverage with fourth doses demonstrate that active calling strategies are much more effective than voluntary reservations. However, the slowness with which the administrations proceed is indicative of a meandering vaccination hesitation, often fueled by questionable health advice. who invite you to wait until the fall to carry out the further booster with “up-to-date” vaccines. “In reality, this wait-and-see strategy can be very risky for three reasons. First, there is no certainty as to when these updated vaccines will be available; secondly, the data show both the progressive decline in vaccination efficacy on serious disease and a high mortality in the over 80s already covered with the third dose; finally, the evidence of efficacy of the fourth dose in reducing hospitalizations and deaths is increasingly consolidated. In no uncertain terms: taking into account both the particular fragility of the audience at risk and the high viral circulation, the fourth dose must be done immediately “, concludes Cartabellotta. On 11 May, 6.88 million people over 5 years of age who have not received even a dose of vaccine: 4.06 million currently vaccinated, equal to 7% of the audience with clear regional differences, from 4.1% in the Autonomous Province of Trento to 10.3% in Calabria. 39,426,220 third doses were administered with a 7-day moving average of 8,283 administrations per day. The national coverage rate for third doses is 82.6%, also in this case with clear regional differences: from 77 % of Sicily to 86.7% of Valle D’Aosta. 8.28 million people have not yet received the booster dose. Finally, on 11 May 166,483 fourth doses were administered with a coverage rate of 21% and variations from 3.8% in Molise to 73.1% of Piedmont.