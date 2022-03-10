Covid: in Brescia 584 positives and one death, new infections in 126 municipalities

The turnaround seems to be confirmed, but nothing changes at the moment (and probably not even after): infections are slightly increasing but the vaccinated are the vast majority and spring is upon us. The numbers of the regional bulletin released on Wednesday evening: 584 Covid positive people from Brescia in 24 hours, 3,431 in seven days with an average of 490 cases a day, up 0.2% over seven days (Tuesday was + 1.9% , Monday + 1.5%) and 2.1% over the previous seven days. The incidence stands at 275 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In the whole of Lombardy there are 5,583 new positives, 30,209 in seven days with an average of 4,316 infections per day, an increase of 3% over the seven days and of 5.7% over the previous seven days. The situation in hospitals is constantly improving: 873 Covid patients hospitalized as of March 9, of which 79 in serious condition in intensive care. Also for this reason, Il Civile, which last week counted 124 Covid patients hospitalized (10 of which in intensive care) has reopened visits to patients since Tuesday 10 March.

Finally, the deaths: 14 coronavirus deaths recorded in Lombardy in the last 24 hours, including a victim in the province of Brescia (he lived in Rodengo Saiano). The moving average (down) is just over 27 deaths per day for the past seven days.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in 126 municipalities. These are the most infected:

87 in Brescia,

14 in Borgosatollo,

13 in Castenedolo, Concesio, Darfo Boario Terme,

11 in Lonato,

10 in Bovezzo, Capriolo, Leno, Rovato,

9 in Bagolino, Gavardo, Manerbio,

8 in Orzinuovi, Rezzato, Rodengo Saiano,

7 in Bedizzole, Botticino, Ghedi, Mazzano, Palazzolo, Pontevico, Sarezzo, Toscolano Maderno,

6 in Castegnato, Gussago, Montichiari, Montirone, Nave, Ospitaletto, Pisogne, Provaglio d’Iseo, San Zeno, Travagliato, Villa Carcina,

5 in Bagnolo Mella, Iseo, Lumezzane, Pompiano, Vobarno.

