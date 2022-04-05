Covid, in Sicily the new cases rise again: they are 5,769, the highest number in Palermo

As always happens after the weekend, the new cases of Covid recorded in the Tuesday bulletin date back. In Sicily today there are 5,769 out of 33,690 swabs compared to 1,993 recorded yesterday out of a total of 16,604 swabs processed. The positivity index today rises to 17.1%, or 5 points more than yesterday which was still at 12%.

43 deaths are reported in today’s bulletin, the highest figure in Italy, even if only five refer to the last 24 hours. 6802 people recovered. On the front of hospitalizations in the ordinary regime there is a decrease compared to yesterday (-4), the decrease in intensive care is more evident (-12).

At the provincial level even today Palermo is the province that records the greatest number of new cases, 1590. Following, Catania with 1084, Messina with 1230, Agrigento with 670, Syracuse with 532, Trapani with 489, Ragusa with 448, Caltanissetta with 325 and finally Enna with 146.

Analyzing the national data, there are 88,173 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 30,630. The victims are 194, an increase compared to 125 yesterday. The number of victims registered since the beginning of the pandemic exceeds 160 thousand: 160,103.

There are 588,576 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, yesterday they were 211,214. The positivity rate is 14.98%, up from 14.5% yesterday. There are 471 patients admitted to intensive care, 12 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 57. There are 10,246 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 5 more than yesterday.

The number of people currently positive is essentially stable: 1,274,388, or 83 more in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 14,966,058 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

