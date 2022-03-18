Covid infections on the rise, traditional and integrated medicine combined

“Integrated medicine, which includes for example homeopathy and acupuncture, cannot cure Covid alone, it is crucial that citizens complete the vaccination cycle and trust traditional medicine in the management of Covid infections”. The message is sent byOrder of the Doctors of Naples with the president Bruno Zuccarelli, the director Andrea Montella, the doctor Saverio Annunziata and some representatives of integrated medicine, the doctors Gennaro Crispo, Dario Di Criscio Ottavio Iommelli and Giuseppe Iovane. A shared and not opposed point of view, which erases any gray area.

The misunderstanding raised by many on social media and the media is meant to give integrated medicine a connotation “No vax“. Integrated medicine, on the other hand, is an approach to medicine and medical training with very ancient roots, recognizing traditional or conventional medicine as the cornerstone of treatment, but alongside modern diagnostic tests and conventional treatments, a careful selection of complementary therapies, such as homeopathy, acupuncture, ildegardian medicine, osteopathy, cranio sacral therapy, psychology to balance mind and body, and achieve total psychophysical well-being of the person.

Hence the shared path defined in the meeting held at the Torretta headquarters, in the interest of citizens’ health. “We absolutely must not let our guard down, because the infections are increasing again – says Zuccarelli -, the vaccination process it must continue in order to return to normal life as soon as possible ».