Covid, nearly 100 thousand infections. Pregliasco: “The knots come to a head” – Chronicle

Milan – “I’m not surprised by the boom of contagi registered today, the knots of the weekend come to a head. We have to clench the teeth“. This is the reflection of virologist Fabrizio Pregliascoprofessor at the State University of Milan, regarding the data of the infections recorded today by the national bulletin: 99,848 with 205 deaths. Numbers ever so high since the beginning of February with a positivity rate that rises to 16.4%. We are facing a peak for the Easter holidays? “It is still early to say, we are close to the holidays and they want us about ten days to be sure“, he told Adnkronos Salute. According to Pregliasco behind these numbers” is the high diffusivity of Omicron 2 and the greater freedoms we are experiencing“.

In recent days, Pregliasco had emphasized that in his opinion theobligation to wear masks indoors“toit should be a little extended “. “Let’s see how the data goes on. Because if this Rt is confirmed below 1 then this wave should gradually end and if this wave ends then we let this too go” explained the medical director of Ircss Galeazzi in Milan regarding the stop the use of masks indoors which should start on May 1st but for which a decision on a possible extension is awaited. “At this stage – underlined Pregliasco – we must open progressively and unfortunately I believe that these Easter days can be an element of risk compared to the effect that we will be able to see in 15 days”. The speech of the mask for fragile subjects or people who care for them. For these categories “you absolutely must continue to wear it. We continue to use it but with common sense in view of risky situations “, explained Pregliasco.

In fact, today there are 99,848 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 (yesterday 27,214) e 205 i deathsi (yesterday 127) recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 15,858,442 people have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus, while since February 2020 the total number of victims has been 162,098. A total of 14,489,444 people recovered or discharged, while those currently positive are 1,206,900, equal to -1,379 compared to yesterday (-8,564 the day before). Including molecular and antigenic ones, the total swabs processed were 610,600 (yesterday 174,098). The positivity rate, yesterday at 15.6%, today rises to 16.3%. On the health system front, there are 413 patients admitted to intensive care, which is 9 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 44. On the other hand, there are 10,207, or 7 fewer than yesterday, patients admitted to ordinary wards. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lombardy (14,065), then Campania (12,275), Lazio (10,681), Veneto (9,754) and Puglia (8,887).