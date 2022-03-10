Covid, new cases on the rise (7.5%) in the island in the last week

In Sardinia, in the week from 2 to 8 March, there was an increase in new cases (7.5%) compared to the previous week. This is what the Gimbe Foundation notes in the usual weekly report, which however also indicates that the island has an improving performance for the currently positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (1,516).

As regards the pressure on hospitals, the number of beds in the medical area remain above the saturation threshold (20.2%), while the beds in intensive care (9.8%) occupied by Covid patients fall below the critical threshold.

The new positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants are divided as follows by province: Oristano 735 (- 7% compared to the previous week), Sassari 668 (+ 35.7%), Cagliari 518 (+ 5%), South Sardinia 464 (- 11% ), Nuoro 245 (- 11.9% compared to the previous week).

According to the estimates of the statistician Livio Fenga, senior lecturer of the Center for Analysis, Simulation and Models of the British University of Exeter, if in the next 30 days an increase in Covid-19 cases is expected in Italy by 3.9%, with a almost linear progressive growth, Sardinia instead travels against the trend: for the island a reduction of 11.74% is expected (from 24,426 to 21,558).

