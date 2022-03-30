Covid other 12 deaths 7,683 positive Puglia Hospitalizations growth

LECCE – The number of antigenic tests and molecular swabs analyzed have been numerous today, over 41 thousand, and the trend confirms the speed and the pregnant circulation of Sars Cov 2 infections throughout Puglia even if the national state of emergency is in the making of arrival.

On the penultimate day of March, the regional bulletin counts 7,683 new positive cases out of exactly 41,514 tests processed. And unfortunately, the analytical count of victims also continues to increase, with another 12 deaths caused by the complications dictated by the infection and with the total number of deaths reaching 7,949 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the more than seven thousand six hundred cases of positivity recorded, 2,511 are those attributable to the province of Bari, 507 those of the province of Barletta-Andria-Tani, 727 those of the province of Brindisi. And again 936 those of the province of Foggia, 1,863 those of the province of Lecce and 1,071 those of the province of Taranto. Among the residents outside the region there are 53 other cases and for another fifteen the province to which they belong has not yet been defined.

For two days, hospitalizations in the medical area have continued to increase in wards with less criticality, but with symptoms related to infection: today there are 671 patients (compared to 653 registered until yesterday) and 36 are instead in intensive care. The number of people currently positive continues to rise: the active cases are now 117,695, that is 771 more than yesterday, but with 6,900 people who have in the meantime become negative.

The total number of infections in Puglia since the beginning of the pandemic now rises to 910,697, of which 180,193 are registered in the province of Lecce.