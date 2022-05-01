COVID restrictions in China limit travel from May 1

Many in China were celebrating a quiet May Day this year as the government’s firm anti-COVID strategy restricted travel and maintained quarantines in several cities.

All restaurants in Beijing were offering takeout only on Sunday and until the holiday period ended on Wednesday. Parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital limited their capacity to 50%. The Universal Studios park in Beijing, which opened last year, said it had temporarily closed.

The situation of the pandemic varies in different parts of the country of 1.4 billion people, although the Ministry of Transport said last week that it expected 100 million trips to be made between Saturday and Wednesday, 60% less than last year. . Many of those who traveled would stay within their province, in the face of recommendations from local governments to avoid or restrict travel between regions to keep infections out.

China sticks to its zero COVID policy while other countries lift restrictions and try to live with the virus. Much of Shanghai – China’s largest city and a financial, manufacturing and freight transport hub – remains under lockdown, disrupting people’s lives and dealing a blow to the economy.

The major outbreak in Shanghai, where the death toll has surpassed 400, appears to be subsiding. The city reported 7,872 local infections on Saturday, down from the more than 20,000 daily in previous weeks. Outside of Shanghai, just 384 new cases were detected in the rest of mainland China.

Beijing, which has added 321 cases in the last nine days, has restricted activity to try to avoid a large outbreak and a general quarantine like the one in Shanghai. Buildings and residential complexes with cases of coronavirus have been confined.

Visitors to many office buildings and tourists such as the Great Wall must show a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

The online booking agency Ctrip said last week that people were booking trips to mostly virus-free cities, such as Chengdu in Sichuan province and the nearby city of Chongqing. Another popular destination was Wuhan, where the first major outbreak of COVID-19 began in early 2020. About half of orders on the Ctrip platform were for travel within the province.