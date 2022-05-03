Covid: sanctioned why not vax, but has been dead for twenty years

LULA. Dr. Giuseppe Viggiano, director general of the Ministry of Health, will have to come to terms with it. He signed at the bottom the letter with which the ministry and the Revenue Agency write to “Gen.le Sedda Maria, via Falcone 4 Lula”, over 50 who does not appear to have started the primary anti Covid vaccination cycle on 1 February 2022 They warn her that she will receive a 100 euro fine, unless the “Gent.le Sedda Maria” proves that she has had objective impediments to vaccination. Let’s say that the lady has an argument that is difficult to oppose. She died almost twenty years ago, on January 16, 2004. she was not even 38 years old. “When the postman handed me the registered letter, with acknowledgment of receipt, and I saw that it came from the Revenue Agency, I thought it was something for me or my father. Not for vaccines: we all took the third dose. I never imagined it was my mother. ” Antonella was not even ten years old when her mother, Maria Sedda, passed away. From 2004 to today it would be logical to assume that the name of her mother has been removed from all the public administration lists: the municipal ones (electoral, tax); from the Asl. This is obviously not the case. What happened to Lula is not an isolated case, albeit a rare one.

