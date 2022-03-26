Covid tests are no longer free for people without health insurance in the United States

The covid-19 tests are no longer free as of this Friday for people without health insurance in the United States, as the funds that the federal government has allocated during the pandemic to cover these expenses have been spent.

The end of the funds – whose renewal is stalled in Congress and it does not seem that it will go ahead – occurs at a time when the United States is walking towards almost normality, with the numbers of new cases and deaths significantly down.

Even so, only 65.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and, after two years of the pandemic, the US is the country that accumulates the most deaths from covid-19.

Those who do not have health insurance – some 30 million people, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – will now have to pay amounts ranging from 90 to 150 dollars per test

According to the chief of operations of the laboratory specializing in covid-19 testing 911 Covid Testing, Steve Farzam, a rapid antigen test costs $95, and the results are normally available 15 minutes after the test.

“We have administered nearly 100,000 covid tests to people without health insurance in the Los Angeles area since the pandemic began, and there could not be a worse time to cut this service,” explained Farzam, who asked lawmakers to maintain the provision of resources.

Other clinics located in neighborhoods where large numbers of low-income people live, such as THE Clinic, located in the Hispanic-majority Los Angeles neighborhood of Lennox, will continue to offer free tests to residents, regardless of their immigration status and whether they they are insured or not.