Covid, the emergency is behind us Here’s how our summer will be – Chronicle

by Giovanni Panettiere It was to be expected: with the Easter egg Italy discards a worsening of the epidemiological picture from Covid-19 as an unwanted gift. Both in terms of infections (+ 22.7% in seven days), and in terms of deaths (+ 20.1% in the same period), for a total of daily infections that exceeds or is around the threshold of 70 thousand. Numbers that are explained by the increase in interpersonal contacts for party lunches and dinners, but which do not translate into an increase in hospitalizations. Indeed, the situation in hospitals is more than manageable, a sign that the Covid emergency is now behind us, the endemic virus and the forecasts for the summer are now more than favorable. HAS COVID RAISED ITS HEAD UNDER EASTER? The answer comes from the timely photograph taken by Gimbe. In its latest monitoring, the independent foundation reveals, with reference to the week 20-26 April compared to the previous one, an increase in new cases (433.321 against 353.193) and in deaths (1.034 out of 861). The currently positive figures are also growing (1,234,976 compared to 1,208,279). In detail, the following changes have been recorded in the last seven days: victims (+ 20.1%), new cases (+ 22.7%) and current infected (+ 2.2%). The data, however. they do not surprise that much the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli. For the former director of Infectious Disease at the Sacco hospital in Milan, one of the undisputed protagonists of the response to the virus during the first waves, “it is difficult to deny the Easter effect, with a more or less predictable resumption of viral circulation, including ‘another underestimated, because no more tests are done and the Omicron variants are particularly widespread “. As for the trend of deaths, Galli remains cautious: “They are obviously linked to infections prior to Easter. We will see in the coming weeks what the evolution will be”. WHAT IS THE SITUATION IN HOSPITALS? Fortunately, the increase in infections is offset by the stationary situation in hospitals. Or even improving, considering the intensive therapies that have marked …