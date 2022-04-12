Covid, the latest news from Italy and the world | Washington recalls the consulate staff in Shanghai- Corriere.it

from Valentina Santarpia

The latest news on the coronavirus on Tuesday 12 April

The trend of the Covid pandemic in Italy confirms a decreasing trend in the incidence of new cases and deaths. Employment of ordinary hospital wards has dropped to the threshold level, while intensive care is stable. In the meantime, today the first administrations of the fourth doses of the vaccine for over 80, for guests of the RSA and for frail people aged 60 and over are underway.

The US urges the consulate staff to leave Shanghai. In Japan, the first case was detected with the Omicron XE variant.

1 pm – Agenas, ordinary admissions at 16%

The number of beds in non-critical area hospital wards is rising again in Italy. In the 24 hours, the national average rose by 1 percentage point, reaching 16% – according to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) updated last night – after the rate dropped to 15% on 9 April and it had stayed that way the next day, only to go up again yesterday. Agenas data also shows that on 11 April last year the percentage was 41%. In detail, there are 11 regions / pa in which an increase has been recorded: Basilicata grows by 2 percentage points, reaching 27%, while there is 1 percentage point more in Abruzzo (23%), Calabria (33%) Emilia Romagna (15%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (12%), Lazio (19%), Lombardy (11%), Molise (17%), Public Administration of Bolzano (9%), Sicily (27%) and Valle d’Aosta ( 10%). On the other hand, the Marche (at 20%) and the province of Trento (11%) fell by 1 percentage point. In the other regions no increase in the 24 hours. The national average employment of intensive care has been stable for weeks at 5% (a year ago, on 11 April 2021 it was 39%).

12.22 – Andreoni: I fear little adherence to the fourth dose, we had to leave earlier



The administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine had to be done earlier, we lost a month before making this decision while we already had the data that told us that it would be useful to do it to some categories such as the frail and the immunosuppressed. The feeling that the population feels a certain tiredness and therefore I fear there will be little adherence to this further dose. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, commenting on the start of the fourth dose for over 80s, frail 60-79 year-olds and in the Rsa.

11 am – Sweden’s strategy against Covid was a failure, now there is evidence

The Swedish approach to the Covid epidemic was a failure. what emerges from the first systematic scientific study on Sweden’s strategy in managing the pandemic carried out two years after the first infections and published in Nature Humanities & Social Sciences Communications. As is well known, the approach of Sweden was aimed at avoiding a closure of the company in order to limit the economic damage as much as possible, seeking natural herd immunity and without ever imposing lockdowns, nor limitations on the freedom of trade and movement of citizens, but doing reliance on individual responsibility (restaurants and schools for children under 16, for example, remained open and in attendance throughout the pandemic). Here is the intruder to the director of the Stockholm strategy: We have no lockdown and now there is no second wave.





10.50 am – WHO monitors new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants



The World Health Organization has begun to monitor two new sub-variants of Omicron: BA.4 and BA.5 (here the deepening: why the new variants of Covid are so difficult to identify). The two variants, first identified in South Africa in January and February respectively, have a very limited diffusion for the moment. It is not clear whether the additional mutations give them an additional advantage in terms of transmissibility or the ability to evade the immune response. The two variants had been included in recent days also in the monitoring of the UK Health Security Agency andECDC. According to data from the British agency, as of March 25, the BA.4 variant had been identified in South Africa (41 cases), Denmark (3), Botswana (2), England (1) and Scotland (1). Of the BA.5 variant, 27 samples were isolated, all in South Africa.

10.37 – China: US politicizes evacuation from Shanghai



China strongly opposes the US State Department’s decision to order all non-essential personnel to leave Shanghai for the Covid-19 emergency, seeing in the move announced today a politicization and exploitation of the issue: the comment of the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian, for which Beijing has made solemn statements of protest. The United States should immediately stop attacking China’s epidemic prevention policy, using the epidemic to engage in political manipulation and defaming China, Zhao added.

10.02 am – Antivirals from the family doctor, Cts Aifa green light today



Countdown to the prescription of Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral pill by family doctors. In today’s extraordinary meeting, the Technical Scientific Commission (CTS) of AIFA will evaluate and most likely approve the therapeutic plan of the antiviral Paxlovid: a sort of user manual for the family doctor. TheAdnkronos Health. The plan will be completed by the prescribing physician to allow adults affected by Covid-19, who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of severe disease progression, to have the drug without going to hospital.

10.00 – China, 994 cases and over 22,000 asymptomatic in Shanghai



The Covid-19 emergency in Shanghai continues to be critical: the new confirmed cases stood at 994 on Monday, while the asymptomatic carriers were 22,348, according to data released by local authorities. On the national level, on the other hand, China recorded a total of 1,251 internal infections of which 171 in Jilin, 21 in Hainan, 16 in Guangdong, 14 in Jiangsu and 11 in Zhejiang, based on the updates of the National Health Commission, from which also emerge 21 imported infections. As for the asymptomatic, the total was 23,387, of which 23,295 internal (598 in Jilin) ​​and 92 from abroad. The population of Shanghai, where there is the most serious outbreak in China of Covid between the Omicron variant and the sub-variants, remains largely in lockdown.

9.41 am – 2.4 out of a thousand patients develop myocarditis



Almost 3 out of every thousand patients hospitalized for covid develop cardiac inflammation, which in 40% of cases is particularly severe. To say it is a study on over 50,000 patients between Europe and the USA, published in the American journal Circulation, the result of the collaboration of 23 centers, coordinated by the University Hospital of Brescia and the Cardio Center of Niguarda. The research also found that myocarditis very often occurs in the absence of classic Covid-19 pneumonia. In 40% of cases it leads to very serious forms, up to causing death or the use of mechanical aids to the circulation, even in young patients. In myocarditis associated with vaccines, however, a critical picture is observed in less than 5% of cases.

8.36 am – Vaccines, 91.44% received at least one dose



The doses of the anti Covid 19 vaccine administered so far in Italy are 136,236,141 equal to 96.0% of the 141,899,999 delivered. This was revealed by the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.16 today. Among those over 12, 49,363,749 received at least one dose, equal to 91.44% of the population, while the total of those who received the additional / booster dose 39,064,205 equal to 83.66 %. In the 5-11 year olds, the children who received at least one dose amounted to 1,379,311, equal to 37.7%, while the total vaccination cycle concerns 1,244,956 children equal to 34.05%.

8.10 am – US orders consulate staff to leave Shanghai



The United States has ordered all non-essential consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a severe lockdown to contain the current wave of Covid. This was announced by the State Department specifying that the order was an update with respect to the authorized departure issued last week which had made the decision to leave the country on a voluntary basis. The order affects non-essential US government employees and their family members at the US Consulate General in Shanghai. The Department also issued a series of warnings for Americans in Shanghai, including warnings to have a sufficient supply of money, medicines, food and other needs for the family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine.

4.25 am – Japan, first Omicron Xe sub-variant case



The first case of the Omicron Xe sub-variant of Covid-19 was ascertained in Japan (here the deepening: Variant Xe, symptoms and contagiousness: what we know). This was announced by the Japanese Ministry of Health, explaining that the report occurred at Narita airport in Tokyo and concerns a woman of about 30 who returned from the United States on March 26. However, no diffusion of the sub variant has been identified at the moment in the rest of the country, the ministry specified. The woman – who had been given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine – even tested positive for the swab upon arrival at the airport showed no symptoms and she has already undergone a nine-day quarantine period. Sub-variant Xe was later confirmed in detailed analyzes by the National Institute for Infectious Diseases of Japan, medical authorities reveal. Considered as a recombination of Omicron’s two main subtypes, BA.1-BA.2, the Xe variant has a 12.6% higher transmission rate than BA.2 according to some studies, although details on its severity are still unclear.